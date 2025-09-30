Billionaire Learning Academy & Knowledge Centre Raises Over $23K At Annual Fundraiser To Empower Florida Communities

Eustis, Florida - September 30, 2025 - The Billionaire Learning Academy & Knowledge Centre (BLAKC) proudly announces the success of its 4th Annual Bash and Fundraiser, held on August 3, 2025, at the Eustis Community Center, located at 601 Northshore Dr, Eustis, FL 32726. The event, themed“Back Billionaire Future,” brought together supporters, local partners, and community advocates to celebrate empowerment, raise funds, and foster unity.

This year's event reached a remarkable milestone with $23,035 raised in under 24 hours thanks to the outstanding generosity of the Northwestern Kellogg EMBA 143 Cohort. The cohort's support, sparked after a moving presentation by BLAKC's Executive Director Dina Davis, affirms the organization's mission and underscores the power of collective action.

"This is more than a donation. It's a testament to belief in transformation," said Davis.“Cohort EMBA 143 didn't just give - they stood with us, empowering our vision and helping us continue building brighter futures.”

BLAKC, a Florida-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, focuses on uplifting underserved communities through mentorship, education, skill-building workshops, and community engagement programs for youth, adults, and families. Through partnerships with local organizations and sponsors, BLAKC delivers free public programs including interactive leadership camps, family events, youth mentorship, and career development workshops. The recent fundraiser ensures the expansion of these services in 2025 and beyond.

Building Stronger Communities, One Life at a Time

Funds raised will directly support BLAKC's key initiatives:



Youth programs: including leadership circles, skill camps, and creative expression workshops.

Adult services: offering job readiness training, business development workshops, and networking opportunities. Family-focused events: fostering unity, joy, and shared experiences within the community.

Through its personalized, hands-on approach, BLAKC served over 1,200 program participants, distributed more than 9,000 school supplies, and supported over 400 families across Florida last year.

Partners in Change

The fundraiser also honored the many vendors, community sponsors, and volunteers who contributed their time and resources. A special thank you goes to dstewartproductions for their videography services and to Microsoft for welcoming BLAKC into its Startup Founders Hub - a partnership that provides the nonprofit with cutting-edge technology and global mentorship opportunities.

BLAKC's success highlights the impact of unity and shared purpose. At the heart of the organization lies a simple belief: when communities collaborate, communities thrive.

Get Involved

BLAKC invites the public to register for upcoming programs, volunteer, or donate through . With every contribution, supporters help extend the reach and impact of BLAKC's mission to transform lives through education, mentorship, and community support.







About BLAKC

The Billionaire Learning Academy & Knowledge Centre (BLAKC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting vulnerable youth, families, and adults in Florida. Through a collaborative, community-led approach, BLAKC delivers holistic programs that create lasting change - one individual, one family, and one community at a time.

For media inquires please contact us at:

Phone: 855-27-BLAKC

...