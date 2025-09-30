Longer Halloween Sale: Unleash The Creativity This Halloween

MENAFN - GetNews) Halloween creations often feature wood, leather, and acrylic: wood for pumpkin coasters, spooky ornaments, and themed models; leather for personalized trick-or-treat keychains and costume accessories; and acrylic for ghost lamps, lanterns, and festive décor.

If you mainly work with wood, acrylic, leather, fabric, or Halloween-themed items like pumpkins, skulls, or slate coasters, the Ray5 40W is the perfect choice. Its ultra-fine 8-beam laser cuts and engraves with precision, high-speed stable motion ensures smooth results, and smart controls plus Wi-Fi, USB, TF card, and app connectivity make setup easy. Built-in safety features and lightweight versatility make it ideal for creating detailed wooden crafts, leather accessories, acrylic ghost lamps, and other festive Halloween decorations.







40W Laser Module for Longer Ray5

If you mainly work with wood, dark acrylic, leather, fabric, or Halloween-themed items such as pumpkins, skulls, or slate coasters, a laser module is an excellent choice. Lasers can accurately engrave intricate patterns and textures on these surfaces, making them ideal for wooden Halloween crafts, decorative leather accessories, and spooky seasonal decorations.







30W Laser Module for Longer Ray5

For creating Halloween-themed items such as metal pendants, spooky keychains, decorative nameplates, or trick-or-treat gift tags, or when working with metals like gold, silver, copper, iron, and aluminum, an infrared (IR) laser module is the better choice. These high-energy lasers excel at precise marking and engraving on metal surfaces, making them ideal for Halloween metal crafts and personalized festive gifts.

Higher power isn't always necessary. For beginners focusing on Halloween projects using wood and acrylic, a mid-range power level, such as 10W, is usually sufficient. With a 10W blue laser, you can achieve fine, detailed engravings and even cut through 8mm basswood in a single pass, making it perfect for Halloween-themed crafts while significantly improving efficiency.

Perfect for beginners and entry-level users, the Ray5 Mini is one of the smallest and lightest laser engravers. It's ideal for Halloween-themed projects, such as engraving wooden pumpkins, skull decorations, slate coasters, and personalized leather accessories. It can engrave or cut over 300 materials.

Entry-Level & Light Projects (thin wood, paper, leather, some acrylic):Recommended Power: 6W - 10WSuggested Models: Nano 6W, RAY5 10WFeatures: Affordable, compact, and perfect for desktop use, this engraver is easy for beginners and hobbyists to learn. It's ideal for Halloween-themed projects, such as crafting wooden pumpkins, skull decorations, slate coasters, or personalized leather accessories. Great for small handmade creations that capture the festive and spooky spirit of Halloween.

Scenario-Based Model Selection

Your choice of engraver also depends on how you plan to use it. For creating large Halloween projects at home, an XY-axis motion engraver works best. Its laser head moves across a fixed workspace, making it ideal for crafting oversized wooden panels with pumpkin or skull designs, full leather sheets for spooky decorations, or other large-scale Halloween-themed creations.

For small-batch studio production, including Halloween-themed items such as miniature pumpkin charms, skull-shaped keychains, spooky metal gift tags, as well as phone cases, metal tags, and electronics, galvo-style engravers offer much faster engraving. By directing the laser beam with mirrors instead of moving the workpiece, these machines deliver high efficiency for detailed seasonal projects. However, galvo engravers are generally more expensive.

LONGER's laser engravers combine optimized hardware with advanced software algorithms to overcome the speed limitations of traditional XY-axis systems, reaching up to 36,000 mm/min. This enables large-scale Halloween engravings-such as wooden panels with pumpkin or skull motifs, spooky décor, or seasonal leather projects-at near-galvo speeds, while offering a better price-to-performance ratio.

Professional & High-Efficiency Use (large format, dense materials, fast cutting):Recommended Power: 40W+Suggested Models: B1 40W seriesFeatures: Designed for heavy-duty work and studio production, these engravers provide powerful performance and faster cutting speeds. They are perfect for large-scale Halloween projects, such as engraving oversized wooden panels with pumpkin or skull motifs, full leather sheets for spooky decorations, or batch production of Halloween-themed crafts.

Focus on Key Specs: Balancing Precision, Speed, and Power

Precision Affects Quality Engraving precision directly determines the level of detail and overall quality of your finished projects. For studios or creators aiming for high-quality Halloween-themed works-such as intricate wooden pumpkin panels, skull decorations, or detailed seasonal leather pieces-investing in higher-precision models within your budget ensures your creations capture every fine detail.

Engraving speed is equally important for productivity and profitability. Faster engraving allows you to complete more projects in less time, which is especially valuable for batch orders and maintaining customer satisfaction. Different machines offer various balances between speed and precision, so it's essential to choose one based on your production needs and budget, ensuring both high-quality results and an efficient workflow, whether you're crafting Halloween decorations or spooky seasonal gifts.

LONGER uses compressed laser spot technology that narrows the beam to just 0.08*0.1 mm, enabling ultra-fine detail like hair textures and crisp lines. This high precision is ideal for Halloween-themed creations, such as engraving intricate pumpkin patterns, delicate skull designs, or detailed seasonal leather and wooden crafts.

Intermediate & Mainstream Use (thicker wood, dark acrylic, fine engraving, small batch production): Recommended Power: 20W - 30WSuggested Models: Ray5 20W series, Nano Pro 12WFeatures: With a balanced combination of speed, accuracy, and versatility, this engraver is ideal for small studios and makerspaces. Perfect for Halloween projects, such as wooden pumpkin carvings, skull decorations, and seasonal leather or acrylic crafts.







Nano Pro 12W

Consider Safety and User-Friendliness

Safety First: Laser engravers emit radiation, so choose Class 1 certified machines for full compliance with safety standards.

Look for features like

Enclosed shielding to block light and smoke

Auto power-off on errors

Emergency stop buttons and alarms for abnormal operations

Additional protections: protective shields, multiple sensors, exhaust fans, child locks

Ease of Use: Assembly-free, plug-and-play machines enhance the user experience, especially for beginners. LONGER engravers come pre-calibrated and ready to use, allowing you to start Halloween-themed projects-like wooden pumpkins, skull decorations, and seasonal crafts-right out of the box without any tedious setup.

Product Recommendations: Find Your Perfect Match

Ray5 Series (Best Value)Ray5 10W: Affordable entry point. Great for learning the basics5 20W (Star Product): Best price-to-performance balance.

* Ray5 20W Pro Max (Machine + Honeycomb Panel + Air Pump + Roller): Covers all essentials panel protects base, improves airflow pump clears smoke for better clarity. Roller enables cylindrical engraving.

Halloween Promotion Price:$539.99 (was $889.00), save $349!

* RAY5 20W Extension Pack (+ Extension Rods): Increases Y-axis space for larger material. Halloween Promotion Price: $639.99 (was $989.00), save $349!







*Ray5 40W Pro Max (Machine + Honeycomb Panel + Roller + 175 PCS DIY Engraving Material): Covers all essentials panel protects base, improves airflow enables cylindrical engraving.

175 PCS DIY Engraving Material : Free Gift for the First Month

Halloween Promotion Price:$1019.99 (was $1199.99), save $180!

B1 Series (Professional)B1 40W: High power for serious work.

* B1 40W Pro Max (Machine + Honeycomb + Roller + Camera + Enclosure): Ultimate setup allows precise positioning; enclosure improves safety. Deal: $1199.99

* B1 40W IR + Material Pack (+ IR Head + Material Kit):Infrared laser head for metal marking, material kit for instant use. Deal: $1389.99

Nano Series (Desktop Precision)Nano Pro 12W: Ideal for jewelry, electronics, and detailed work.

*Nano Pro Max (Machine + Chuck + Extension Rod) :Chuck enables rotary engraving; rods extend X-axis: $1199.99

Accessory Guide: Upgrade Smart for Better Results

Honeycomb Panel (Highly Recommended!): Protects base, avoids reflection, improves results Assist (Highly Recommended!): Removes smoke/debris during engraving, enhances line clarity: Enables cylindrical engraving (cups, tubes, etc.)Extension Rods: Expand engraving area: (B1 Series) Allows precise design placement Laser Head: For metal/ceramic marking.

Smoke Purifier: Improves air quality, protects health.

Halloween Promotion Bundle Tip: Accessories bought separately are often pricier. Halloween Promotion bundles offer 22.5%-43% OFF. Choose a package that includes key items like a honeycomb panel and air pump for best value. For example, the Ray5 20W Pro Max's accessory value exceeds the bundle discount.

To explore all the deals visit