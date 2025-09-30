We're Proud To Present The Ghost Professor A Tale Of Time Travel And Intrigue By Dr. Gordon H. Kingman As Told By Craig Miller - A Witty And Reflective Tale That Explores Time, Truth, And The Legacy

Blending sharp wit, satire, and a touch of the supernatural, The Ghost Professor takes readers on an unforgettable journey across time and thought. This imaginative debut novel by Craig Miller, told through the story of Dr. Gordon H. Kingman, explores what happens when a brilliant academic faces his final exam-life beyond death.

The novel follows Dr. Gordon H. Kingman, a perceptive and inquisitive professor from Minnesota whose life changes forever when he acquires a device that lets him journey through time. What begins as an experiment soon becomes a voyage across some of history's most defining eras - from the folk revival of 1960s New York to the jazz-fueled nights of 1920s Manhattan, and from small-town Minnesota to the heart of America's cultural awakenings. Along the way, Gordie contemplates the passage of time, the weight of memory, and the ideals that shape human progress.

Blending wit, warmth, and historical insight, The Ghost Professor is both a satire and a heartfelt meditation on learning, legacy, and the search for purpose. With humor and humanity, Craig Miller invites readers to reflect, laugh, and recognize their own quest for meaning mirrored in the professor's timeless journey.

About the Author

Craig Miller brings 36 years of experience as a College Professor, Corporate Trainer, and Consultant, where he earned recognition as an award-winning teacher in Statistics, Finance, and Economics. A pioneer in the field of simulation-based learning, Craig has developed innovative computer simulations to enhance education, many of which are available at Outoftheboxsims.

While newly retired from academia, Craig has turned his lifelong curiosity and storytelling talent toward fiction. The Ghost Professor marks his debut as a novelist-a captivating fusion of historical fiction, science fiction, and reflective satire, told through the lens of time travel and wisdom hard-won.

Craig holds a BSB and MBA from the Carlson School of Management and a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) from Metropolitan State University, where his doctoral research focused on simulation design and economic fidelity.

He resides near the Canadian border with his wife of over 40 years, Debbie, and delights in spending time with his energetic grandsons, Evan and Dylan, who keep him joyfully on his toes.

Availability

The Ghost Professor – A Tale of Time Travel and Intrigue is available in major bookstores and online retailers.