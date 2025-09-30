New AI Automation Company Brings Corporate-Level Standards To Small Business Growth

MENAFN - GetNews) EasyScalers Applies Enterprise Discipline to Help Companies Scale Revenue and Improve Profitability

Delaware, USA - September 30, 2025 - EasyScalers has launched to help B2B businesses access enterprise-quality automation systems traditionally reserved for large corporations. Founded by Singaporean entrepreneur Xavier Tai, who spent 15 years delivering projects for global brands including Disney and Sony PlayStation, EasyScalers brings corporate-level process discipline to AI automation solutions designed for growing businesses.







The Problem

While Fortune 500 companies rely on sophisticated automation to scale efficiently, most small and mid-sized businesses still lose valuable opportunities. Manual processes drain 15–20 hours weekly, delay follow-ups, and cost thousands in missed deals and unrealized revenue.

The Solution

EasyScalers helps businesses unlock hidden revenue with done-for-you AI automation systems. The company specializes in lead generation, sales process optimization, client acquisition, and revenue acceleration workflows. By redesigning processes first and then automating them, EasyScalers ensures systems deliver consistent growth without additional overhead.

Founder's Perspective

“Delivering projects for companies like Disney and Sony taught me that systems either work reliably at scale or they create bigger problems,” said Xavier Tai, Founder of EasyScalers.“Now I bring that same discipline to smaller businesses - helping them capture more revenue, strengthen profitability, and scale without hitting operational ceilings.”

The Revenue Opportunity

Businesses that implement automation effectively often see 25–50% more qualified leads and 20–40% higher conversion rates, translating into tens of thousands in additional monthly revenue. EasyScalers makes these gains accessible to smaller businesses through enterprise-grade implementation standards.

The company targets B2B founders, marketing agencies, and consulting firms looking to grow revenue without increasing operational costs. EasyScalers offers free automation assessments to help businesses uncover hidden revenue opportunities.

About EasyScalers

EasyScalers delivers done-for-you AI automation systems that help B2B companies scale faster by building pipeline, accelerating revenue, and improving profitability. Founded by Xavier Tai, the company applies enterprise-level quality standards to automation solutions for growing businesses.

