Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis Pipeline 2025: Pioneering Clinical Breakthroughs From 17+ Global Innovators Delveinsight Highlighting Kartos Therapeutics, Inc., Parexel, Constellation Pharmac

"Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis Pipeline 2025"DelveInsight's,“Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis – Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 17+ companies and 17+ pipeline drugs in Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

As Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis continues to rise worldwide, contributing to complications such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and certain cancers, the need for safer and more effective therapies is accelerating. DelveInsight reports that over 17 leading pharma and biotech companies are advancing more than 17 therapeutic candidates, spanning both clinical and preclinical stages, aimed at transforming care for this challenging condition.

DelveInsight's“Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis Pipeline Insight 2025” offers a comprehensive and strategic review of the current R&D landscape. The report explores clinical trial progress, novel therapeutic approaches, mechanisms of action, competitive dynamics, and company-led initiatives. It is an essential guide for researchers, investors, and decision-makers seeking actionable insights into the evolving Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis therapeutic market and the innovations shaping its future.

DelveInsight's Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis pipeline report highlights a dynamic landscape with 17+ companies advancing over 17 therapeutic candidates for PPV-MF treatment.

In September 2023, the FDA granted approval to momelotinib for adults with intermediate- or high-risk myelofibrosis, including PPV-MF, who present with anemia. This once-daily oral inhibitor of JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 is the first therapy to simultaneously address anemia, constitutional symptoms, and splenomegaly in myelofibrosis patients.

Leading companies such as Kartos Therapeutics, Inc., Parexel, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, NS Pharma, Celgene, Lynk Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Imago BioSciences, Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., and others are actively developing novel therapies to reshape the PPV-MF treatment paradigm. Notable pipeline candidates under investigation include Navtemadlin, Selinexor, among several others at different stages of development.

Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis Overview:

When Polycythemia Vera advances to myelofibrosis, the condition is referred to as post–polycythemia vera myelofibrosis (PPV-MF). Myelofibrosis (MF) is a rare and chronic blood cancer caused by impaired bone marrow function, which results in abnormal blood cell formation and the accumulation of fibrous scar tissue.

PPV-MF has emerged as one of the most commonly identified intracranial tumors in the United States, with an estimated 98,000–170,000 new cases each year. This growing prevalence is linked to several factors: improved systemic therapies, particularly immunotherapies, have prolonged survival in patients with advanced metastatic disease, allowing time for secondary complications like PPV-MF to manifest. Moreover, advances in MRI technology have significantly enhanced the detection of small or asymptomatic cases, contributing to the increase in diagnoses.

Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis Pipeline Analysis

The Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis pipeline insights report 2025, provides insights into:



Provides comprehensive insights into key companies developing therapies in the Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis Market.

Categorizes Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis therapeutic companies by development stage: early, mid, and late-stage.

Highlights major companies involved in targeted therapy development, including both active and inactive (paused/discontinued) projects.

Reviews emerging Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis drugs under development based on:



Stage of development



Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis Route of administration



Target receptor



Monotherapy vs. combination therapy



Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis Mechanism of action

Molecular type

Offers detailed analysis of:



Company-to-company and company-academia collaborations



Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis Licensing agreements Funding and investment activities supporting future Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis market advancement.

Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis Emerging Drugs

Navtemadlin – Kartos Therapeutics, Inc.

Navtemadlin (KRT-232) is an experimental cancer therapy designed to selectively inhibit the MDM2 protein. Preclinical research, including studies in cell cultures and animal cancer models, has demonstrated that navtemadlin effectively suppresses MDM2 at low doses, resulting in dose-dependent activation of the p53 pathway. This activation induces cell cycle arrest via p21 and promotes apoptosis through pro-apoptotic Bcl-2 family proteins, leading to complete and durable tumor regression. Encouraging clinical responses have been reported in patients with advanced cancers, including myelofibrosis, acute myeloid leukemia, and Merkel cell carcinoma. Navtemadlin is currently being evaluated in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis (Post-PV-MF).

Selinexor – Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Selinexor is a novel, orally administered therapy belonging to the class of Selective Inhibitors of Nuclear Export (SINE). It functions by binding to and inhibiting XPO1, a key nuclear export protein. This blockage leads to the accumulation of tumor suppressor proteins in the nucleus, restoring their ability to control tumor growth. The mechanism selectively induces cancer cell death while largely sparing healthy cells. Selinexor is currently under Phase II clinical investigation to evaluate its safety and efficacy in patients with myelofibrosis-including primary (PMF), post-essential thrombocythemia (PET-MF), and post-polycythemia vera (PPV-MF)-who are resistant or intolerant to JAK1/2 inhibitors.

Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis Assessment by Product Type

. Mono

. Combination

. Mono/Combination

Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis By Stage

. Late-stage products (Phase III)

. Mid-stage products (Phase II)

. Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

. Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

. Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis Assessment by Route of Administration

. Oral

. Parenteral

. Intravenous

. Subcutaneous

. Topical

Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis Assessment by Molecule Type

. Recombinant fusion proteins

. Small molecule

. Monoclonal antibody

. Peptide

. Polymer

. Gene therapy

