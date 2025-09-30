Four EU Countries Have Spent More On Russian Gas Than On Aid To Ukraine During War Greenpeace

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in a Greenpeace study , Ukrinform reports.

According to the research, over this period the four countries imported Russian LNG worth EUR 34.3 billion, while providing EUR 21.2 billion in support to Ukraine.

These supplies of Russian gas are carried out under contracts with European energy companies including TotalEnergies, Engie, Shell, Naturgy, and SEFE.

The main Russian LNG supplier to Europe is Yamal LNG. Greenpeace estimates that from 2022 to 2024, the company paid about EUR 8.1 billion in taxes to the Russian budget from its fuel sales to Europe.

That amount could finance the purchase for the Russian army of 9.4 million 152mm artillery shells, 270,000 Shahed strike drones, or 2,658 battle tanks.

The study also notes that in the first half of 2025, the EU imported 12.8 billion cubic meters of LNG – 67% more than in 2021. At the same time, the EU aims to completely end Russian LNG imports by 2027.

Ukrinform reported earlier that despite three and a half years of full-scale war, EU countries are still paying Russia about EUR 1 billion per month for oil and gas.

Photo: AA