Head of Atmospheric, Oceanic and Planetary Physics, University of Oxford

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Myles Allen is Head of Atmospheric, Oceanic and Planetary Physics at the University of Oxford and Professor of Geosystem Science in the School of Geography and the Environment. His research focuses on how human and natural influences on climate contribute to observed climate change and risks of extreme weather and in quantifying their implications for long-range climate forecasts.

Myles has served on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change as Lead Author on Detection of Climate Change and Attribution of Causes for the 3rd and 5th Assessments in 2001 and 2013, as Review Editor on Global Climate Projections for the 4th Assessment in 2007, and as Coordinating Lead Author, "Context and Framing", Chapter 1 of the IPCC Special Report on 1.5°C, 2018.

He proposed the use of Probabilistic Event Attribution to quantify the contribution of human and other external influences on climate to specific individual weather events; the use of cumulative carbon dioxide emissions to predict peak warming; and founded the project, using distributed computing to run the world's largest ensemble climate modelling experiments.

Current/recent responsibilities

Director, Oxford Net Zero,

Co-Director, Oxford Martin Programme on Climate Pollutants,

–present Professor of Geosystem Science, University of Oxford

ExperienceHonours

Fellow of the Institute of Physics, CBE, Fellow of the Royal Society