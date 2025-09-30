403
Trump Threatens Direct Military Intervention To Implement Gaza Plan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that setting up a "board of peace" under his presidency aims to observe the instable situation and maintain stability to avoid the US army's intervention.
Making remarks to military commanders existing all over the meeting, Trump said:" Yesterday - on Monday - at the White House, we put forward a plan for peace in Gaza. We announced it and we're going to create something that was my idea. But unfortunately, I got drafted. It's going to be called the Board of Peace and it's going to reign over that territory.
"And we're going to get that done and they asked if I'd be the chairman of the Board of Peace, I wasn't counting on that. I had the idea for the Board of Peace, but I said yes.
"And I guess because of that, every leader, every -- everybody wants to be on the Board of Peace. And we're going to watch over that very volatile part of the world and keep it nonvolatile, so you don't have to get involved.
"We want to save you for other things or save you for nothing from that standpoint. We don't want you fighting wars, but if you have to, you're the most lethal fighting force in the world. And I would say that even two or three years ago, but now I say it with great enthusiasm. It's so true.
"And you know, sometimes you have to do it. I have settled so many wars since we're here. We're here almost nine months and I've settled seven and yesterday we might have settled the biggest of them all. Although, I don't know, Pakistan, India was very big, both nuclear powers, I settled that. But yesterday could be the settlement in the Middle East.
"That hasn't happened for 3,000 years. I said, how long have you been fighting? 3,000 years, sir. That's a long time. But we got it, I think, settled. We'll see. Hamas has to agree. And if they don't, it's going to be very tough on them, but it is what it is. But all of the Arab nations, Muslim nations have agreed.
"Israel has agreed. It's an amazing thing. It just came together. War is very strange. You know, you never know what's going to happen with war. The easiest one of them all is Putin. I said, number one, it's a war that would have never happened if I were president, if the election were rigged. And if I were president, that war would have never happened, not even a little chance.
"And it didn't happen for four years. But I knew Putin very well and I thought that would be easy because I know him so well. Well, that one's turned out to be the hardest of them all.
"We had some that were not settable and they all got settled. So if this works out, that we did yesterday with the Middle East, then that's more than a war". (end)
