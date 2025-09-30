403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump: Harvard University To Pay USD 500 Mln In Deal With Administration
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration had reached a deal with the Harvard University after months of negotiations and that the school will pay USD 500 million.
"Linda is finishing up the final details," Trump told reporters at an event in the Oval Office, referring to Education Secretary Linda McMahon.
"And they'll be paying about USD 500 million and they'll be operating trade schools. They're going to be teaching people how to do AI and lots of other things, engines, lots of things."
President Donald Trump told reporters his administration was close to finalizing a deal with Harvard on Tuesday, in what would potentially defuse one of the highest-profile fights between his administration and US education.
"All you have to do is paper it," Trump said to Education Secretary Linda McMahon during an executive order signing Tuesday in the Oval office. Moments earlier he said a deal had been reached.
Harvard and Trump's administration have been locked in a months-long standoff after the administration's withholding of over USD 2 billion of federal funding to the Ivy League institution over its responses to pro-Palestinian protests.
Harvard this month scored a significant legal victory when a judge said the government violated the university's free speech rights by cutting off the federal funding.
On Monday, the US Department of Health and Human Services said it was referring Harvard for administrative suspension and debarment proceedings, a move that would exclude the school from entering into contracts with all government agencies or receiving any federal funding, including research grants and student aid. (end)
rsr
"Linda is finishing up the final details," Trump told reporters at an event in the Oval Office, referring to Education Secretary Linda McMahon.
"And they'll be paying about USD 500 million and they'll be operating trade schools. They're going to be teaching people how to do AI and lots of other things, engines, lots of things."
President Donald Trump told reporters his administration was close to finalizing a deal with Harvard on Tuesday, in what would potentially defuse one of the highest-profile fights between his administration and US education.
"All you have to do is paper it," Trump said to Education Secretary Linda McMahon during an executive order signing Tuesday in the Oval office. Moments earlier he said a deal had been reached.
Harvard and Trump's administration have been locked in a months-long standoff after the administration's withholding of over USD 2 billion of federal funding to the Ivy League institution over its responses to pro-Palestinian protests.
Harvard this month scored a significant legal victory when a judge said the government violated the university's free speech rights by cutting off the federal funding.
On Monday, the US Department of Health and Human Services said it was referring Harvard for administrative suspension and debarment proceedings, a move that would exclude the school from entering into contracts with all government agencies or receiving any federal funding, including research grants and student aid. (end)
rsr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Returns October 67 With Exclusive Prize Draw Including Jetour X70 FL
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
- Falcon Finance Sets Community Sale Record On Buidlpad With $113M $FF Token Commitment
CommentsNo comment