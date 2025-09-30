ROHM Develops New Smart Switches Optimized For Zonal Controllers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accelerates automotive electrification through high-capacitance load driving capability

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced the release of six new high-side smart switches (IPDs : I ntelligent P ower D evices) featuring highly accurate current sensing and low ON resistances ranging from 9mΩ to 180mΩ. These devices are designed to protect loads and subsystems from abnormalities such as overcurrent, overvoltage, and overtemperature, ensuring reliable operation and safeguarding sensitive components in automotive lighting and body control (i.e. door locks and power windows). Comprehensive diagnostic functions including open load and reverse battery detection further enhance system safety and reliability.

Modern zonal controllers face the complex task of managing numerous loads simultaneously, yet conventional smart switches often lack sufficient drive capability for high-capacitance applications. ROHM's new series addresses this limitation, delivering exceptional capacitive load driving performance along with low ON resistance and robust inductive energy clamp characteristics. By commercializing high-performance smart switches tailored to zonal controller requirements, ROHM is contributing to automotive electrification and the elimination of mechanical fuses.

The BV1HBxxxEFJ series (BV1HB008EFJ-C , BV1HB012EFJ-C , BV1HB020EFJ-C , BV1HB040EFJ-C , BV1HB090EFJ-C , BV1HB180EFJ-C ) delivers exceptional high-capacitance load driving capability at the critical interface between zonal controllers and output loads (including ECUs). Proprietary cutting-edge process technology eliminates the traditional trade-off between low ON resistance and high inductive energy clamping, achieving an optimal balance across drive capability, ON resistance, and energy tolerance. This results in improved system safety, efficiency, and reliability.

At the same time, class-leading* current sensing precision (±5%) provides superior harness and fault protection, while the compact, high heat dissipation HTSOP-J8 package ensures excellent design versatility.

Going forward, ROHM remains committed to advancing safety, security, and energy efficiency in the automotive sector through the ongoing development of high reliability, high performance devices.

*ROHM study on high-side Smart Switches – September 2025

Application Examples

Body applications, powertrain/inverter systems, other switch-related circuits

Online Sales Information

ROHM Sales Launch Date: Now

Online Distributors: Digi-Key, Mouser, and Farnell

Part Nos: BV1HB008EFJ-CE2, BV1HB012EFJ-CE

BV1HB020EFJ-CE2 , BV1HB040EFJ-CE , BV1HB090EFJ-CE2 , BV1HB180EFJ-CE2

Attachments



ROHM's New High-Side Smart Switches ROHM's Smart Switch Characteristics Comparison

CONTACT: Heike Mueller ROHM Semiconductor +1-408-720-1900 ...