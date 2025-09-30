Cyber A.I. Group Announces LOI To Acquire Prominent AI-Driven Cybersecurity Company In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic Acquisition Marks Key Expansion into the Fast-Growing Artificial Intelligence Market in the Middle East

LONDON and MIAMI and NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. (“CyberAI” or the“Company”), an emerging growth Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and IT services company engaged in the development of next-generation market disruptive AI-driven Cybersecurity technology, announced today that it has executed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire a prominent Abu Dhabi-based AI and Cybersecurity firm. The announcement was made by A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Executive Chairman of Cyber A.I. Group.

The Abu Dhabi-based company is recognized for its advanced AI-driven technical expertise, longstanding client relationships and strategic partnerships across both the public and private sectors. With its strong presence in the Middle East, the company has established itself as a trusted provider of cutting-edge technology solutions, serving an expanding roster of high-profile enterprises and government agencies.

“This represents a significant step forward as CyberAI taps into one of the fastest growing markets for Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity in the world,” stated A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Executive Chairman.“This acquisition's considerable technical depth, along with its extensive relationships and clients across the Middle East, provide us with a unique opportunity to accelerate our global expansion. As we continue to execute our strategy, this transaction underscores our commitment to building a truly international platform that leverages innovation, scale and regional expertise to drive value for our stakeholders.”

The proposed acquisition further strengthens CyberAI's global strategy, aligning with the company's objective of establishing a leading footprint in high-growth international markets. By combining the Company's AI-driven Cybersecurity innovations through CyberAI Sentinel 2.0, with the strategic acquisition's deep regional knowledge and client base in Abu Dhabi, the management team at CyberAI expects to unlock substantial synergies and growth opportunities.

The transaction is anticipated to be completed in the coming months, pending customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Upon closing, the transaction contemplates the principal of the company joining the CyberAI executive team. Additional details of the acquisition will be disclosed as the transaction advances.

About Cyber A.I. Group, Inc.

Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. (“CyberAI”) is a next-generation technology company pioneering the development of advanced proprietary platforms at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity. With a mission to redefine how organizations protect, predict and respond to digital threats, CyberAI is positioning patent pending technologies that enable autonomous threat detection, adaptive risk mitigation and intelligent system resilience across enterprise and cloud environments as a low-cost alternative for small and medium-sized businesses. At the core of CyberAI's innovation is a team of world-class technologists, data scientists and Cybersecurity experts dedicated to creating breakthrough solutions that are scalable, secure and globally deployable. The Company's technologies are designed to address the most urgent and complex challenges facing today's digital infrastructure, from AI-driven security orchestration to autonomous anomaly detection and predictive analytics for critical systems. CyberAI's commitment to continuous innovation and deep IP development is positioning it at the critical intersection of AI and the global Cybersecurity landscape. By fusing Artificial Intelligence with real-world cyber defense expertise, the Company aims to set new standards for intelligent infrastructure protection and digital trust. For more information, please visit: cyberaigroup

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain“forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding growth plans, acquisitions, product commercialization, integration and prospective capital-markets activities. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. CyberAI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

