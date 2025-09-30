Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Altimmune, Inc. Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Altimmune, Inc., ("Altimmune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALT) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between August 10, 2023, and June 25, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Altimmune investors have until October 6, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On June 26, 2025, Altimmune published a press release announcing topline results from the IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial of Pemvidutide in the Treatment of MASH. While Altimmune had continuously provided inflated expectations ahead of these results, the analysis showed a pointed failure by the Company to achieve statistical significance in its analysis of the fibrosis reduction primary endpoint in its IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial. In particular, while a positive trend in fibrosis improvement was observed, statistical significance was not met due to a higher-than-expected placebo response. When questioned about this concerning miss, the Company answered indifferently, attributing this result to the Phase 2 nature of the trial and stated that Altimmune was hoping for better results following the Phase 3 trial. On this news, Altimmune's stock price fell $4.10 per share, or 53.2%, to close at $3.61 per share on June 26, 2025.

