Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rio Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, September 30, 2025


2025-09-30 03:17:19
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Jorge Aragão's free 50-years concert at the Theatro Municipal, the Gongada Drag show at Teatro Riachuelo, Pedro Alvorada at Carioca da Gema, and Choro Batucada at Glorioso Cultural; also notable are a Duo Madri de Violões recital at the Forte de Copacabana and Menotti's Amahl and the Night Visitors at UniRio.

Top Picks Tonight Jorge Aragão - 50 anos de poesia (Theatro Municipal)

Why picked: One-night, free celebration by a samba giant in Rio's most iconic theater; doors from 18:00, show at 19:00.

Start: 19:00 (doors 18:00)

Address: Praça Floriano, s/n - Cinelândia (Centro)

Website: Theatromunicipal

Tickets: Free - reserve via Fever (subject to availability)

Gongada Drag (Teatro Riachuelo)

Why picked: High-energy drag music/comedy night curated by Bruno Motta in a central, easy-access venue.

Start: 20:00

Address: Rua do Passeio, 38/40 - Centro

Website: Teatroriachuelorio

Tickets: Comprar via Ingresso

Pedro Alvorada (Carioca da Gema, Lapa)

Why picked: Classic Lapa samba house with a tight live set-great vibe for a Tuesday.

Start: 19:30

Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79 - Lapa (Centro)

Website: Barcariocadagema

Tickets: Sympla

Choro Batucada (Glorioso Cultural, Catete)

Why picked: Weekly choro roda that turns Tuesday into a musicians' hang; doors from 19:00.

Start: from 19:00 (music later in the evening)

Address: Rua do Catete, 97 - Catete

Website: @choro_batucada

Tickets: Sympla

Also notable Duo Madri de Violões (Forte de Copacabana)

Open-air adjacent setting at the Army Museum's auditorium; chamber guitars at 18:00. Free entry.

Website: Concerto

Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors (UniRio)

Compact, family-friendly opera with free admission; curtain 18:00 in Urca.

Website: Concerto

Suggested route

Option A - Big-stage night: If you have tickets, do Theatro Municipal (19:00) or pick Riachuelo (20:00). Both are in Centro; rideshare or a short walk between Cinelândia and Passeio.

Option B - Samba & choro: Start at Glorioso Cultural (doors 19:00), then head to Lapa for Pedro Alvorada at Carioca da Gema (aim for 21:30 if you want a later vibe).

Getting around & quick tips
  • Metro runs Tues ~05:00–00:00; for late returns use taxi/rideshare (Cinelândia, Carioca, Catete stations nearby).
  • Keep phones zipped in crowds around Lapa/Centro; arrange door-to-door pick-ups.
  • Free/limited-capacity events (Municipal, UniRio, Forte) may fill-arrive early.
  • Check ticket pages before leaving; last-minute changes happen.

Listings checked for Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

