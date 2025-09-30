403
U.S. Braces For Government Shutdown As Partisan Standoff Deepens
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States is once again teetering on the edge of a government shutdown, a crisis that reveals as much about the nation's political dysfunction as it does about its budget.
At the heart of the fight is not just money but health coverage for millions of Americans. Republicans in Congress want a simple stopgap bill to keep the government running until late November.
Democrats refuse to agree unless the deal also extends Affordable Care Act subsidies and tax credits set to expire at year's end-programs that keep insurance affordable for more than 20 million people.
Republicans argue healthcare should be debated separately, not tied to emergency funding. With neither side willing to back down, federal agencies are preparing to send workers home.
Nearly half of the Health Department's staff, two-thirds of the CDC , and three-quarters of the NIH could be furloughed. That means research labs shuttered, disease monitoring paused, and patient trials suspended.
Airlines warn of delayed inspections, the Labor Department will halt its monthly jobs report, and national parks may descend into chaos without supervision. Essential functions like Social Security and defense will continue, but much else will stall.
Behind the numbers lies the political gamble. Democrats see leverage: without healthcare protections in the funding bill, premiums will rise and families will feel the squeeze-an issue they can campaign on.
Republicans, controlling both chambers and the presidency, resist giving ground, framing Democrats as willing to risk a shutdown for political gain. Both sides know blame will matter more than the mechanics.
The broader story is one of erosion. The U.S. debt now exceeds $37 trillion, yet Congress struggles to pass even short-term budgets. The last major shutdown, under Donald Trump in 2018–2019, lasted 35 days.
Today's standoff is another reminder that in Washington, governing often comes second to partisan gamesmanship.
