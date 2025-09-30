Wall Street Is Reportedly Pushing Back On SEC's Push For Tokenized Stocks
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly considering a plan to allow stocks to trade like cryptocurrencies on the blockchain, but traditional financial firms, including Citadel Securities, are pushing back.
According to a report by The Information, citing sources familiar with the matter, the SEC has been engaging with industry representatives about the initiative, which is a key priority of the Trump administration's crypto-friendly regulatory agenda. If approved, the plan would let investors buy tokenized versions of shares in companies such as Tesla (TSLA) and Nvidia (NVDA) on cryptocurrency exchanges.
