Guyexpo 2025 Officially Launched

GuyExpo 2025 was officially launched on Monday, with a clarion call for large and small-scale businesses and entrepreneurs to take the opportunity to showcase their products to local and international customers.

The most sought-after event is scheduled for November 13 to 16, at the Sophia Exhibition Centre under the theme“Transformation Through Entrepreneurship and Innovation.”

During the launch at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Liliendaal, minister of tourism, industry and commerce Susan Rodrigues said this year's event will have new features to enhance its impact, and explained that even with the changes, the exposition will still promote the economy's dynamism while preserving its core identity.

“Guyexpo is unmatched in terms of exposure; it offers a rare platform to showcase products and services not only to local consumers but to international investors and partners,” minister Rodrigues stated.“We are creating a dedicated space for businesses and investors to engage in serious conversation about collaboration and expansion,” she added.

This networking component, she said, will be supported by the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest), whose expertise will be pivotal in linking entrepreneurs with investors.

“The physical layout of the expo will also undergo a transformation, while the traditional elements that Guyanese have come to cherish, such as the vibrant food courts, the children's area and tourism village, will remain. These features will be enhanced for greater prominence and impact,” minister Rodrigues explained.

Businesses that have grown with GuyExpo in the past three decades will also be honoured, while illuminated signs and improved directional systems will be introduced. Entertainment and performances will also play a central role in reflecting Guyana's cultural richness.

The tourism minister noted that while GuyExpo is supported by the government, the private sector will be integrally involved.

GuyExpo was first launched in 1995 and has been the longest-standing trade expo in Guyana, attracting hundreds of exhibitors each year.

