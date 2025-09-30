Just Learn Certificates Backed By UN-Founded UPEACE CEE

Photo Credit-PTI

New Delhi – Just Learn, a national award-winning EdTech and SkillTech AI-DeepTech startup, has been officially recognized as an Institutional Partner of the Centre for Executive Education (CEE) at the University for Peace (UPEACE), established by the United Nations, reflecting a shared commitment to inclusive and impactful education. Through this collaboration, all Just Learn certification courses will now carry the logos of the University for Peace and UPEACE CEE, established by the United Nations, accompanied by authorized signatures. Each certificate will also be verifiable, and listed on the official University UPEACE CEE website (View Certificates Here), giving learners and employers recognition and trust.

Just Learn Certificate – UPEACE Centre for Executive Education Courses Offered Under This Partnership This partnership is signed exclusive by UPEACE CEE with Just Learn in the following sectors in which Just Learn is providing courses: . Hospitality . Healthcare . Oil & Gas . Mining . Iron & Steel . Poshan + – Developmental Trainings – Health & Nutrition (Pre-natal & Neonatal Care) . Computer & Digital Literacy . Retail Sales . POCSO awareness books for children Global Vision for Skilling“There is an urgent need to upskill and reskill 1 billion people worldwide. Just Learn is building a global skilling ecosystem across 75+ countries in multiple languages, where industries can empower their workforce through our tech-enabled certification programs. With UPEACE CEE as our partner, we are ensuring our dedication towards 21st century education and world's class skilling courses.” - Abhishek Chola, Founder & CEO, Just Learn“This partnership is perfectly aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Together with UPEACE CEE, we are driving education that transforms industries, empowers individuals, creates sustainable employment and creates measurable global impact.” - Aakriti Chaudhary Chola, Co-Founder, Just Learn About Just Learn Just Learn, a brand of Just Rojgar Solutions Pvt. Ltd., is a pioneering AI-DeepTech EdTech and SkillTech startup dedicated to 21st-century education and skilling. With over 150+ certification courses across 50+ domains, Just Learn leverages AI, Robotics, Humanoids, and AR/VR technologies to transform industrial training and professional education.

The company is expanding its certification courses across India, Japan, Maldives, GCC and Austria, offering courses in 5+ international languages. Backed by multiple copyrights on proprietary training content, Just Learn's vision is to connect 1 billion people globally with next-generation education and skills.

About UPEACE CEE The University for Peace (UPEACE) was created by the General Assembly of the United Nations to provide an educational framework for the largest challenge faced by humanity: ensuring a secure and equitable world for ourselves and future generations. The UPEACE Centre for Executive Education (CEE) was founded to leverage UPEACE's growing experience and expertise in providing customized courses for professional development.