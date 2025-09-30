Hospitality Industry Employment Surges Up 2 Million Since 2020, Oysterlink Finds
|Job Title
|2020 Employees
|2024 Employees
|Net Change
|Growth Rate
|Waiters
|1,944,240
|2,302,690
|+358,450
|+18.4%
|Cooks
|1,109,650
|1,452,130
|+342,480
|+30.9%
|Bartenders
|486,720
|745,610
|+258,890
|+53.2%
|Chefs
|101,490
|182,320
|+80,830
|+79.6%
|Bakers
|168,890
|231,890
|+63,000
|+37.3%
|Total (Hospitality Sample)
|8,861,060
|10,962,320
|+2,101,260
|+23.7%
"This isn't just about jobs coming back. It's about net growth," said Milos Eric, Co-Founder and General Manager of OysterLink . "Despite the challenges of the past few years, the hospitality industry now supports over two million more workers than it did in 2020. That shows real resilience and opportunity for anyone considering this field."
All Roles Covered in the Study
The analysis spans a wide range of hospitality positions, from front-line staff such as cashiers, hosts, dishwashers, housekeepers, and fast-food workers to skilled trades like bakers, chefs, and bartenders , as well as management positions including restaurant managers, hotel managers, and event planners .
By capturing both entry-level and leadership roles, the dataset provides a complete picture of the industry's workforce trends. The findings highlight not only the recovery of hospitality but also strong demand across all levels, making the sector one of the largest and fastest-recovering employers in the U.S. economy.
About OysterLink
OysterLink is a job platform for restaurant and hospitality professionals with over 400,000 monthly visitors. OysterLink connects talent with opportunities across the U.S., including the top part-time chef jobs or part-time server jobs in Miami.
The platform also offers trend reports, expert insights, and interviews with leaders in hospitality. To explore more data-driven insights or post a job that works for today's talent, visit .
