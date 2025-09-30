Hospitality Industry Employment Surges Up 2 Million Since 2020, Oysterlink Finds

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - The U.S. hospitality industry employed more than 2.1 million additional workers in 2024 compared to 2020 , according to a new OysterLink analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data. The findings point to sustained workforce expansion and the growing importance of hospitality as a key employer in the U.S.





Hospitality Industry Employment Surges Up 2 Million Since 2020

While the industry is known for high turnover, the dataset reflects net employment growth - the total number of people working in these roles today compared with 2020 - not every hire, quit, or termination along the way. The results underscore the scale of recovery and sustained demand for hospitality roles.

Job Title 2020 Employees 2024 Employees Net Change Growth Rate Waiters 1,944,240 2,302,690 +358,450 +18.4% Cooks 1,109,650 1,452,130 +342,480 +30.9% Bartenders 486,720 745,610 +258,890 +53.2% Chefs 101,490 182,320 +80,830 +79.6% Bakers 168,890 231,890 +63,000 +37.3% Total (Hospitality Sample) 8,861,060 10,962,320 +2,101,260 +23.7%

"This isn't just about jobs coming back. It's about net growth," said Milos Eric, Co-Founder and General Manager of OysterLink . "Despite the challenges of the past few years, the hospitality industry now supports over two million more workers than it did in 2020. That shows real resilience and opportunity for anyone considering this field."

All Roles Covered in the Study

The analysis spans a wide range of hospitality positions, from front-line staff such as cashiers, hosts, dishwashers, housekeepers, and fast-food workers to skilled trades like bakers, chefs, and bartenders , as well as management positions including restaurant managers, hotel managers, and event planners .

By capturing both entry-level and leadership roles, the dataset provides a complete picture of the industry's workforce trends. The findings highlight not only the recovery of hospitality but also strong demand across all levels, making the sector one of the largest and fastest-recovering employers in the U.S. economy.

