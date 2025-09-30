PhD Candidate in Geography and the Environment, University of Oxford

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Jamie Hinch is a DPhil student in the School of Geography and the Environment at the University of Oxford. A human geographer, he is interested in the social and environmental questions surrounding the re-shoring of mining for critical minerals. His PhD uses ethnographic methods to research the extraction of lithium from former China clay pits in mid-Cornwall. His undergraduate degree is in International Relations and Social Anthropology at the University of St Andrews, and he completed a Master's degree in Nature, Society, and Environmental Goverance at the University of Oxford in 2022.

–present DPhil Student in Geography and the Environment, University of Oxford

2022 University of Oxford, Masters of Science in Nature, Society, and Environmental Governance

ExperienceEducation