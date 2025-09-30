$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jamie Hinch

Jamie Hinch


2025-09-30 03:11:59
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Candidate in Geography and the Environment, University of Oxford
Profile Articles Activity

Jamie Hinch is a DPhil student in the School of Geography and the Environment at the University of Oxford. A human geographer, he is interested in the social and environmental questions surrounding the re-shoring of mining for critical minerals. His PhD uses ethnographic methods to research the extraction of lithium from former China clay pits in mid-Cornwall. His undergraduate degree is in International Relations and Social Anthropology at the University of St Andrews, and he completed a Master's degree in Nature, Society, and Environmental Goverance at the University of Oxford in 2022.

Experience
  • –present DPhil Student in Geography and the Environment, University of Oxford
Education
  • 2022 University of Oxford, Masters of Science in Nature, Society, and Environmental Governance

The Conversation

MENAFN30092025000199003603ID1110132564

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search