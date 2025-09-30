Jamie Hinch
-
PhD Candidate in Geography and the Environment,
University of Oxford
Jamie Hinch is a DPhil student in the School of Geography and the Environment at the University of Oxford. A human geographer, he is interested in the social and environmental questions surrounding the re-shoring of mining for critical minerals. His PhD uses ethnographic methods to research the extraction of lithium from former China clay pits in mid-Cornwall. His undergraduate degree is in International Relations and Social Anthropology at the University of St Andrews, and he completed a Master's degree in Nature, Society, and Environmental Goverance at the University of Oxford in 2022.Experience
-
–present
DPhil Student in Geography and the Environment, University of Oxford
-
2022
University of Oxford, Masters of Science in Nature, Society, and Environmental Governance
