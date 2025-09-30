Djavlonbek Kadirov

Djavlonbek critically investigates marketing's role and its impact on society, with a particular emphasis on how marketing strategies, activities and policies influence local communities and broader social-ecological systems. Rooted in a macromarketing perspective, his research interrogates the“big picture” of marketing systems, encompassing its implications for systemic issues ranging from poverty to collective wellbeing to environmental sustainability.

