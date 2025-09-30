Russian Drone Hits Apartment Block In Sumy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Artem Kobzar, acting mayor of Sumy, according to Ukrinform.

“Today, an enemy drone strike was recorded on one of the city's apartment buildings. Preliminary reports indicate no injuries,” Kobzar stated.

He added that all relevant emergency services are currently working at the scene.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces carried out 54 strikes across 23 settlements in the Sumy region between the morning of September 29 and the morning of September 30.

Photo credit: Suspilne Sumy