Special Operations Forces Clear Enemy Positions In Northern Slobozhanshchyna Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Special Operations Forces command reported this on Telegram and shared a video of operators from the 73rd Naval Special Operations Center in action.

Video: Special Operations Forces, Telegram

"After infiltrating the designated area, operators from one of the combat groups of the 73rd Naval Special Operations Center cleared enemy positions and the surrounding territory. After that, under enemy artillery and drone fire, they led infantry units into an area recaptured from the enemy, which the enemy had held for a long time," the report said.

It was also noted that Special Operations Forces fighters seized the mobile phones of the killed Russian military personnel. Notably, in videos recorded by the enemy, the soldiers expressed their dissatisfaction with the lack of supplies and rotations.

"The final phase of the elimination was preceded by thorough preparation. Operators of strike drones from the 73rd Center, in cooperation with adjacent UAV and artillery units, methodically knocked the enemy out of their positions and stopped any attempts by the enemy to bring in ammunition, provisions, and replacements," the Special Operations Forces added.

The military noted that the exhausted and demoralized enemy tried to escape and take away some of their dead, whose bodies had been carried to this position for several days. However, all these efforts were in vain.

