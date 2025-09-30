Russians Strike Railway Infrastructure In Chernihiv Region Again, Trains Run With Delays

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Ukrzaliznytsia Ukrainian Railways, according to Ukrinform.

The company notes that all trains in the Sumy and Chernihiv directions will run on backup diesel locomotives and, therefore, with delays.

Train No. 143 Sumy-Lviv will have the biggest deviation from the schedule. It will be delayed by approximately seven hours. In the opposite direction, train No. 144 Lviv-Sumy will also depart late.

The track inspection is ongoing.

Russian forces suffer 970 casualties, lose helicopter in Ukraine over past day

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked critical and transport infrastructure facilities in the Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region with drones.