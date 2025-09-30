Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eaiiahighlights Role Of Academia In Industry Development


2025-09-30 03:09:32
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) – The Eastern Amman Industrial Investors Association (EAIIA), in cooperation with the Higher Council for Science and Technology and the German Agency for International Cooperation, held a session on Tuesday titled "The Role of Academia in Developing Industry," with the participation of several representatives from the industrial sector.
According to an EAIIA statement, the session shed light on key challenges and issues facing Jordanian industrialists across various sectors, as well as opportunities to leverage academic and research expertise in finding practical solutions to boost efficiency and advance industrial processes.
Discussions focused on the role of applied research, innovation projects and technology transfer in enhancing the competitiveness of national industries.
The session, held at the EAIIA's headquarters, featured speakers from the Higher Council for Science and Technology and the German Agency for International Cooperation. Industrialists presented practical challenges facing factories in areas such as production, quality, energy and human resources, alongside initial proposals for cooperation with universities and research centers to generate knowledge-based, technology-driven solutions.
EAIIA Managing Director Ahmed Doghmash said that developing the national industrial sector requires genuine partnerships with universities and research centers. He stressed that the association is keen to open new channels of cooperation to support innovation and accelerate solutions to challenges facing the sector.
He added that the session is part of a series of initiatives implemented by the EAIIA to connect industry with scientific research and transform academic ideas into innovative projects that serve national industries and support Jordan's shift toward a knowledge-based economy.

