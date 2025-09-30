Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Pipeline Drugs Report 2025: In-Depth Insights Into Emerging Drugs, Clinical Developments, And Future Market Dynamics

DelveInsight's "Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Pipeline Insight 2025" report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 8+ pipeline drugs in the Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia pipeline landscape. It covers the Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

On 23 September 2025, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc . announced a Phase 2 sequential dose cohort study will evaluate the efficacy, safety, PK, and PD of atumelnant (CRN04894) when administered for 12 weeks in participants with CAH caused by 21-hydroxylase deficiency. Up to 42 participants will be enrolled in the study.

On 10 September 2025, H. Lundbeck A/S conducted a clinical trial will evaluate the effects of different doses of Lu AG13909 in adult participants with congenital adrenal hyperplasia, also called CAH. CAH is a rare genetic disorder that affects a person's ability to produce certain hormones. The main goals of this trial are to learn about the safety and tolerability of Lu AG13909, how Lu AG13909 behaves in the body, and how the body responds to Lu AG13909.

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Overview

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) is a group of genetic disorders affecting the adrenal glands, leading to impaired production of cortisol and aldosterone. The most common form, 21-hydroxylase deficiency, results in excess androgen production, causing ambiguous genitalia in females and early puberty in both genders. CAH can cause severe dehydration and salt loss in the classic form, requiring lifelong management with hormone replacement therapy. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial for preventing serious complications and improving quality of life.

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Emerging Drugs Profile

Atumelnant - Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Atumelnant is investigational compound, is the first once-daily, oral adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) receptor antagonist that acts selectively at the melanocortin type 2 receptor (MC2R) on the adrenal gland. Diseases associated with excess ACTH can have significant impact on physical and mental health. Atumelnant has exhibited strong binding affinity for MC2R in preclinical models and has demonstrated suppression of adrenally derived glucocorticoids and androgens that are under the control of ACTH. Data from a 12-week Phase 2 study demonstrated compelling treatment benefits of atumelnant, evidenced by the rapid, substantial and sustained statistically significant reductions in key CAH disease related biomarkers, including androstenedione and 17-hydroxyprogesterone, in a diverse population. Atumelnant is currently in development for congenital adrenal hyperplasia and ACTH-dependent Cushing's syndrome. Currently the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

