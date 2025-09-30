MOLANTI New Launch: Tuberose Bust Serum Essence A Paris Left Bank Self-Care Ritual
Now, MOLANTI, born from Paris' Left Bank and crafted for modern women, introduces its Tuberose Bust Serum Essence. Blending French romanticism with Chinese women's refined needs, this essence transforms bust care into a dedicated self-love ceremony.
Tuberose: A Nocturnal whisper
The tuberose blooms only at night-its fragrance unfolds in quiet elegance, much like today's women: beauty for oneself, not for others . MOLANTI captures this spirit, infusing the essence with tuberose extract and botanical actives to create a gentle yet powerful skincare experience.
Perfume-Grade indulgence
Not all oils deserve the title perfume-grade. MOLANTI's Tuberose Bust Serum Essence is crafted with layered fragrance notes -fresh top notes, warm heart notes, and a lingering dry-down-like a drop of Parisian sophistication. With every application, your space becomes a private sensory sanctuary .
"Liquid bust corset" technology
Unlike traditional bust oils, MOLANTI's membrane-like serum envelops skin in a silk-like embrace . Its micro-encapsulated oil pearls melt into lightweight lipids, delivering deep hydration and subtle lift . Key ingredients include:
-
Ceramides for barrier repair
Squalane & Jojoba oil for intense moisture
Swiss Edelweiss extract for antioxidant protection
Oligopeptides & Collagen for firmness and elasticity
A ritual for the senses
The velvet-textured serum glides on effortlessly, leaving no residue. housed in a luxe book-style box , the product itself becomes part of the experience- unboxing is the first step of self-care .
As you apply it at night, let the scent of tuberose guide you into stillness. This isn't just skincare-it's a conversation with yourself , a pause in life's rush. MOLANTI believes true luxury is making time to love yourself .
No flight to Paris needed. Let MOLANTI's Tuberose Bust Serum Essence bring the Left Bank's elegance to your nightly ritual-where science meets soul , and care becomes ceremony .
Tonight, begin your own.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Returns October 67 With Exclusive Prize Draw Including Jetour X70 FL
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
- Falcon Finance Sets Community Sale Record On Buidlpad With $113M $FF Token Commitment
CommentsNo comment