Stephanie E. Grana Named Best Lawyers®“Lawyer Of The Year” In Richmond, VA

Distinguished Attorney Recognized for Outstanding Legal Excellence and Community Service

Stephanie E. Grana, partner at Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci, was named Best Lawyers® 2026“Lawyer of the Year” for both Personal Injury Litigation -

Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs. Grana has a track record of awards across her decades of experience, earning her the nickname The Attorney Who Doesn't Sleep.







The selection process makes this achievement particularly impressive-The Best Lawyers in America® only picks one attorney per practice area in each location. Being chosen in two different areas shows just how much respect Grana has earned from fellow lawyers across Virginia.

Thirty-plus years of practice have made Grana one of Virginia's most respected advocates, and her numbers back it up. She's secured more than 85 verdicts and settlements over $1 million-each one representing a family whose world was turned upside down by tragedy. From personal injury and medical malpractice to brain injury and wrongful death cases, she's tackled the kinds of complex litigation that often reshape Virginia law.

When families face their worst nightmare-a traumatic brain injury, spinal cord damage, or harm from a defective product-they turn to Grana for a reason. She doesn't just handle cases; she fights for people. Her approach as a car accident lawyer in Richmond has earned particular recognition, combining thorough investigation with the kind of relentless advocacy that insurance companies have learned to respect.

But Grana's impact reaches far beyond the courtroom. As the 84th president of the Virginia State Bar, she's helped shape the legal profession itself. She's also led the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association and the Virginia Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates-roles that speak to how much her colleagues trust her judgment. Virginia Super Lawyers® has taken notice too, naming her to their Top 10 list for 2025. She's been on their lists since 2007, which tells you something about consistency. Her AV® Rating from Martindale-Hubbell® puts her at the top for both legal skills and ethics.

About Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci | The Virginia Trial Firm

When tragedy strikes a Virginia family-whether it's a devastating car accident, medical malpractice, or a defective product that causes harm-they need more than just legal representation. They need advocates who understand that behind every case is a real person whose life has been forever changed.

That's exactly what Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci has provided for over 45 years. This isn't your typical law firm. Their Richmond personal injury lawyers don't just file paperwork and negotiate settlements. They become part of their clients' support system during the most difficult chapter of their lives, combining legal expertise with genuine compassion.

The firm has built its reputation on taking on the cases that matter most-catastrophic injuries, wrongful deaths, and complex medical malpractice claims that require both skill and determination. When insurance companies see Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci on the other side of a case, they know they're dealing with attorneys who won't back down.

Awards like Grana's“Lawyer of the Year” recognition don't happen by accident. They reflect a firm-wide commitment to excellence that has helped countless Virginia families rebuild their lives after unthinkable loss. Learn more about their experienced team and proven results at virginiatrialfirm.