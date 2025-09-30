Next-Gen Zoho Solutions Showcased For Pharma & Healthcare At Analytica Lab / Pharma Pro & Pack India

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 30, 2025 1:04 am - Dhruvsoft showcased next-gen Zoho solutions at Analytica Lab India 2025, highlighting digital transformation for pharma & healthcare with live demos, compliance-ready tools, and industry networking to drive innovation and new opportunities.

Hyderabad, September 2025 – Dhruvsoft, a trusted Zoho partner, made a strong impact at Analytica Lab / Pharma Pro & Pack India 2025, held from September 18–20 at HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad. The event, one of South Asia's leading trade fairs for laboratory technology, analysis, diagnostics, and biotechnology, provided Dhruvsoft with the perfect stage to highlight its next-generation Zoho solutions tailored for the pharma and healthcare sectors.

As part of the“Software Pavilion,” Dhruvsoft engaged with industry leaders, decision-makers, and innovators from across India and beyond. The three-day event attracted over 500 exhibitors and 17,000 visitors, creating immense opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange.

What Dhruvsoft Showcased

Dhruvsoft demonstrated how Zoho applications can transform operations in highly regulated industries like pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life sciences, and healthcare. The highlights included:

- Live demos of Zoho solutions customized for R&D, clinical trials, laboratory workflows, compliance, and inventory management.

- Interactive consultations with experts to explore digital transformation roadmaps.

- Real-world use cases showing how Zoho helps organizations improve efficiency, traceability, and compliance readiness.

- End-to-end integration frameworks connecting Zoho with ERP, CRM, quality systems, and regulatory modules.

Key Outcomes from Analytica Lab India / Pharma Pro & Pack 2025

Dhruvsoft's presence at the event delivered several important outcomes that will shape the future engagement with the pharma and healthcare ecosystem:

1. Enhanced Industry Visibility

The event significantly strengthened Dhruvsoft's brand recognition as a specialized Zoho partner for pharma and healthcare. The showcase positioned Dhruvsoft as a go-to digital transformation partner in a sector where technology adoption is accelerating.

2. Generation of New Business Opportunities

Through live demonstrations and one-on-one sessions, Dhruvsoft connected with decision-makers, procurement heads, and technology leaders. These interactions translated into promising business leads, project discussions, and collaboration opportunities.

3. Zoho in Regulated Industries

One of the most important outcomes was the industry recognition of Zoho solutions in regulated environments. Visitors saw first-hand how Zoho, implemented by Dhruvsoft, supports compliance with HIPAA, ISO, GDPR, and GxP standards, critical for pharma and healthcare organizations.

4. Deeper Networking & Knowledge Exchange

Dhruvsoft benefited from extensive networking with industry peers, research institutes, and solution providers. This not only opened doors for new partnerships but also offered valuable insights into global trends in lab automation, compliance, and digital transformation.

5. Showcasing Innovation in Pharma Digitalization

Attendees witnessed how Dhruvsoft's Zoho solutions enable:

Automation of manual processes

Better data traceability in Pharma, R&D and labs

Faster regulatory approvals

Centralized dashboards for real-time decision-making

This positioned Dhruvsoft as an innovation driver in pharma digitalization.

6. Expansion into Regional & Global Markets

Since Analytica Lab India draws international participants, Dhruvsoft expanded its visibility beyond India to potential clients in South and Southeast Asia. This sets the stage for cross-border opportunities in emerging pharma hubs.

7. Strengthened Thought Leadership

By sharing domain-specific solutions, Dhruvsoft reinforced its image as a thought leader in digital transformation for pharma and healthcare. The event highlighted Dhruvsoft's ability to not just implement software but also align technology with regulatory and operational needs.

Why This Matters for Pharma & Healthcare

Pharma and healthcare organizations today face growing demands for compliance, traceability, and efficiency. By showcasing Zoho's flexibility, scalability, and compliance-readiness, Dhruvsoft demonstrated that digital transformation is no longer optional but essential for staying competitive.

From R&D labs to large-scale manufacturing, Dhruvsoft's solutions ensure that organizations are future-ready, able to adapt quickly to regulatory changes, and equipped with the tools to innovate faster and smarter.

Looking Ahead

Dhruvsoft's successful participation at Analytica Lab / Pharma Pro & Pack India 2025 is just the beginning. The company aims to build on the connections, insights, and opportunities gained from the event to strengthen its role as a strategic Zoho partner for pharma, biotech, and healthcare organizations worldwide.

For businesses seeking to accelerate digital transformation with Zoho-powered solutions, Dhruvsoft's expertise offers a proven, compliant, and future-proof path.

About Dhruvsoft

Dhruvsoft services Private Limited is a Hyderabad based company offering consulting services for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Digital Transformation. Dhruvsoft are partners of Zoho, Salesforce, Oracle NetSuite, and Google. We are also authorized resellers for the entire range of Zoho products and license providers for Oracle NetSuite.

