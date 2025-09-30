Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi Cabinet Welcomes US Plan To End Conflict In Gaza Strip


2025-09-30 03:05:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- The Saudi Council of Ministers welcomed Tuesday the announcement by the US administration of President Donald Trump's comprehensive plan aimed at ending the Gaza Strip conflict, initiating reconstruction efforts, facilitating unrestricted humanitarian aid entry, and reaffirming opposition to Israeli occupation annexation of the West Bank.
According to a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary said the announcement followed a Cabinet session chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Riyadh, emphasizing the Kingdom's alignment with international efforts for regional peace and stability.
The Cabinet affirmed Saudi Arabia's readiness to cooperate with the United States to achieve a comprehensive agreement halting the Gaza war, ensuring full Israeli withdrawal, delivering unrestricted humanitarian aid, advancing a two-state solution, and supporting Palestinian self-determination internationally.
The Cabinet expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia's election to the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), reflecting global confidence in the Kingdom's constructive international role and leadership in civil aviation initiatives. (end)
ash


MENAFN30092025000071011013ID1110132332

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search