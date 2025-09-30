Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Trump Gives Hamas Few Days To Respond To Gaza Plan


2025-09-30 03:05:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump on Tuesday stated that Hamas has "three or four days" to respond to his comprehensive Gaza plan or face consequences, emphasizing the urgency for the Palestinian movement to provide a definitive position.
Speaking to reporters while leaving the White House, Trump said Arab leaders and Israeli occupation officials had already approved the plan revealed Monday, noting that the United States is waiting solely for a response from Hamas to move forward with implementation.
Trump added, "Either Hamas agrees with the plan or it does not," warning that failure to accept the proposal would result in "a very unfortunate end," signaling potential consequences should the movement reject the framework within the specified timeframe.
In response to a question about whether any points in the plan were open for negotiation, Trump emphasized that "there is not much room," underscoring the firm United States position on the measures and conditionalities outlined in the initiative.
The comprehensive plan, unveiled Monday during a joint press conference with the Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, consists of 20 provisions aimed at ending hostilities in Gaza, immediately facilitating humanitarian aid, releasing prisoners, and initiating reconstruction while ensuring Israel's security requirements are met.
Trump highlighted that Arab and Islamic leaders contributed to the plan's formulation and European countries were actively engaged in its development, while warning the Palestinian Authority that failure to implement 2020 reforms and follow the United States' peace vision would be their responsibility.
The plan stipulates Gaza will be a threat-free zone under the management of a temporary Palestinian technocratic government supervised by a new International Transitional Authority, the "Peace Council," chaired by President Trump and including global leaders such as former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.
It calls for United States and international partners to develop a temporary international stabilization force in Gaza to provide training, verification, and support for newly trained Palestinian police, coordinating with Jordan and Egypt to establish a long-term internal security solution and support Israeli security efforts.
The economic component includes the creation of a special economic zone with preferential tariffs and entry pricing, while the plan's final provision outlines that, following successful reconstruction and Palestinian Authority reform, conditions could eventually allow a reliable path toward Palestinian self-determination and the establishment of an independent state. (end)
rsr


MENAFN30092025000071011013ID1110132325

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search