403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Gives Hamas Few Days To Respond To Gaza Plan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump on Tuesday stated that Hamas has "three or four days" to respond to his comprehensive Gaza plan or face consequences, emphasizing the urgency for the Palestinian movement to provide a definitive position.
Speaking to reporters while leaving the White House, Trump said Arab leaders and Israeli occupation officials had already approved the plan revealed Monday, noting that the United States is waiting solely for a response from Hamas to move forward with implementation.
Trump added, "Either Hamas agrees with the plan or it does not," warning that failure to accept the proposal would result in "a very unfortunate end," signaling potential consequences should the movement reject the framework within the specified timeframe.
In response to a question about whether any points in the plan were open for negotiation, Trump emphasized that "there is not much room," underscoring the firm United States position on the measures and conditionalities outlined in the initiative.
The comprehensive plan, unveiled Monday during a joint press conference with the Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, consists of 20 provisions aimed at ending hostilities in Gaza, immediately facilitating humanitarian aid, releasing prisoners, and initiating reconstruction while ensuring Israel's security requirements are met.
Trump highlighted that Arab and Islamic leaders contributed to the plan's formulation and European countries were actively engaged in its development, while warning the Palestinian Authority that failure to implement 2020 reforms and follow the United States' peace vision would be their responsibility.
The plan stipulates Gaza will be a threat-free zone under the management of a temporary Palestinian technocratic government supervised by a new International Transitional Authority, the "Peace Council," chaired by President Trump and including global leaders such as former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.
It calls for United States and international partners to develop a temporary international stabilization force in Gaza to provide training, verification, and support for newly trained Palestinian police, coordinating with Jordan and Egypt to establish a long-term internal security solution and support Israeli security efforts.
The economic component includes the creation of a special economic zone with preferential tariffs and entry pricing, while the plan's final provision outlines that, following successful reconstruction and Palestinian Authority reform, conditions could eventually allow a reliable path toward Palestinian self-determination and the establishment of an independent state. (end)
rsr
Speaking to reporters while leaving the White House, Trump said Arab leaders and Israeli occupation officials had already approved the plan revealed Monday, noting that the United States is waiting solely for a response from Hamas to move forward with implementation.
Trump added, "Either Hamas agrees with the plan or it does not," warning that failure to accept the proposal would result in "a very unfortunate end," signaling potential consequences should the movement reject the framework within the specified timeframe.
In response to a question about whether any points in the plan were open for negotiation, Trump emphasized that "there is not much room," underscoring the firm United States position on the measures and conditionalities outlined in the initiative.
The comprehensive plan, unveiled Monday during a joint press conference with the Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, consists of 20 provisions aimed at ending hostilities in Gaza, immediately facilitating humanitarian aid, releasing prisoners, and initiating reconstruction while ensuring Israel's security requirements are met.
Trump highlighted that Arab and Islamic leaders contributed to the plan's formulation and European countries were actively engaged in its development, while warning the Palestinian Authority that failure to implement 2020 reforms and follow the United States' peace vision would be their responsibility.
The plan stipulates Gaza will be a threat-free zone under the management of a temporary Palestinian technocratic government supervised by a new International Transitional Authority, the "Peace Council," chaired by President Trump and including global leaders such as former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.
It calls for United States and international partners to develop a temporary international stabilization force in Gaza to provide training, verification, and support for newly trained Palestinian police, coordinating with Jordan and Egypt to establish a long-term internal security solution and support Israeli security efforts.
The economic component includes the creation of a special economic zone with preferential tariffs and entry pricing, while the plan's final provision outlines that, following successful reconstruction and Palestinian Authority reform, conditions could eventually allow a reliable path toward Palestinian self-determination and the establishment of an independent state. (end)
rsr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
CommentsNo comment