Securities Fraud Investigation Into Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) Continues Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. ("Tandem" or the"Company") (NASDAQ: TNDM ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

What Is The Investigation About?

On August 7, 2025, Tandem disclosed that a malfunction had been identified in some of its insulin pumps which could“trigger an error resulting in a discontinuation of insulin delivery” which“could result in hyperglycemia due to discontinuation of insulin delivery” and“may require hospitalization or intervention from a medical professional.” The Company stated that it had sent notices to impacted customers between July 22 and 24, 2025.

On this news, Tandem's stock price fell $2.87, or 19.9%, to close at $11.52 per share on August 7, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

