Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Securities Fraud Investigation Into Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) Continues Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz


2025-09-30 03:01:37
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (“Tandem” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: TNDM ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO LOST MONEY ON TANDEM DIABETES CARE, INC. (TNDM), CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING A CLAIM TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

What Is The Investigation About?
On August 7, 2025, Tandem disclosed that a malfunction had been identified in some of its insulin pumps which could“trigger an error resulting in a discontinuation of insulin delivery” which“could result in hyperglycemia due to discontinuation of insulin delivery” and“may require hospitalization or intervention from a medical professional.” The Company stated that it had sent notices to impacted customers between July 22 and 24, 2025.

On this news, Tandem's stock price fell $2.87, or 19.9%, to close at $11.52 per share on August 7, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Tandem securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:
If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

