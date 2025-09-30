UPDATE Qatar And International Partners Launch Global Autism Alliance At UN General Assembly

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) International community urged to join Global Autism Advocacy Coalition, founded by QF, WHO, UNICEF, and Autism Speaks

New York, NY, USA, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A call to join an action-driven global alliance focused on building a more inclusive future for people with autism around the world has been sounded by Qatar, alongside international partners, at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Global Autism Advocacy Coalition (GAAC) was launched at an event led by the State of Qatar and opened by Her Excellency Ambassador Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, during the UN General Assembly's International High-Level Meeting on Non-Communicable Diseases and Mental Health.

The event was also attended by the GAAC's founders – Qatar Foundation (QF), Autism Speaks, the World Health Organization (WHO), and UNICEF – and Qatar Fund for Development, which has supported its establishment. The coalition marks an opportunity for the international community to shape a unified worldwide approach to supporting those with autism and their families.

Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, commented:“I welcome the launch of the Global Autism Advocacy Coalition, marking a milestone that shifts our efforts beyond awareness to collective action.

“This platform urges the international community to embrace its shared responsibility in addressing autism. As the first coalition of its kind, it will ensure autism becomes an international priority.

“The State of Qatar's commitment to the causes of autism extends beyond its national border, and is rooted in our belief that every individual deserves the opportunity to thrive and lead a fulfilling life.

“On this occasion, I urge governments, stakeholders, and development partners to move beyond awareness and commit to concrete collective action, including the meaningful allocation of necessary resources.”

Her Excellency Ambassador Al-Thani said: "The launch of the Global Autism Advocacy Coalition reflects the vision and leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, whose unwavering commitment to people with autism has placed Qatar at the forefront of global advocacy and programming.

“It also underscores the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, which has been instrumental in advancing this agenda internationally. This Coalition builds on a legacy of research, innovation, and partnership, further strengthening Qatar's role as a hub for global advocacy."

It is estimated that around 80 million people globally – about one percent of the world's population - are on the autism spectrum. Prevalence rates have climbed sharply over the past few decades, which also reflects increased awareness of autism and improvements in diagnosis. The growing recognition that autism action is a social responsibility – and that this action must span sectors, nations, and continents, and many realms of expertise – has led to QF, Autism Speaks, WHO, and UNICEF founding the GAAC.

Calling on decision-makers to move beyond advancing autism awareness, and to commit to allocating the necessary resources and taking collective steps to address the world's shared autism challenge, the GAAC aims to advance a global autism agenda encompassing policy, advocacy, collaboration and knowledge sharing – including in the fields of research, technology, and education – coordinated outreach, and the formation of strategic partnerships that generate autism solutions.

The GAAC has issued an invitation to government bodies, NGOs, philanthropic organizations, companies, and others to join, and to be part of an international collaboration that advances the social integration, economic prospects, and wellbeing of people with autism worldwide.

Keith Wargo, President & CEO, Autism Speaks, said:“Autism is one of the fastest-growing global health and social priorities, yet international action has been inconsistent and uneven. Autism Speaks has long championed the need for a unified global response, and as a founding organization of the Global Autism Advocacy Coalition, we are proud to help create that turning point.

“For the first time, institutions with the power to shape policy, research, and investment are coming together to connect cutting-edge science to the lived experiences of families and communities. In doing so, a child in Nairobi, a teen in Qatar, and an adult in New York will all be able to access support across their lifespan.”

Dr. Andy Shih, Chief Science Officer, Autism Speaks, said:“After nearly three decades in autism research and public health, I've seen how fragmented efforts can be. While autism prevalence has surged, global infrastructure has lagged.

“The Global Autism Advocacy Coalition is changing this by uniting leaders across sectors to support systems transformation, advance equity and ensure care for every autistic person, wherever they live. Autism Speaks is proud to be a founding partner of the Coalition. Without urgent action, the next generation will inherit the same gaps we've struggled with, and that's a cost the world cannot afford.”

Dr. Jeremy Farrar, WHO Assistant Director-General for Health Promotion, Disease Prevention and Care, said:“WHO welcomes the establishment of the Global Autism Advocacy Coalition and looks forward to collaborating with partners to enhance multisectoral coordination, promote evidence-based information, facilitate knowledge exchange, and drive policy innovation.

“Together, we aim to accelerate global action that brings about meaningful improvements in the lives of autistic individuals-many of whom face stigma and exclusion in their communities due to the absence of evidence-informed policies and adequate support services.”

Catherine Russell, Executive Director of UNICEF, commented:“The launch of the Global Autism Advocacy Coalition is more than a partnership effort – it is a global pledge that every child with autism has the opportunity to learn and thrive.

“UNICEF is committed to working with our dedicated partners to advance this initiative and support access to early childhood development, health care, education, and working to address stigma. Together, we can help every child with autism reach full potential.”

Areas identified by the GAAC as being in need of globally unified resources, investment, and action include early diagnosis of autism, innovation, inclusive education, adult services, employment, and community integration, as highlighted at the event by Dr. Dena Al-Thani, Associate Professor at QF's Hamad Bin Khalifa University and Co-Founder of the A-sense Center of Excellence, which focuses on innovative technology in autism assessment and intervention.

The launch of the GAAC was attended by representatives from Kazakhstan, Serbia, Antigua and Barbuda, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Bhutan, the Philippines, India, the State of Kuwait, Egypt, Portugal, Ireland, Lesotho, the Sultanate of Oman, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Networking events and opportunities during the UN General Assembly enabled QF, the WHO, UNICEF, and Autism Speaks to connect with global stakeholders, with a view to them joining the GAAC.

Fahad Al-Sulaiti, Director General of Qatar Fund for Development, said:“We at Qatar Fund for Development are proud to participate in the launch of the Global Autism Advocacy Coalition on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

“This global initiative spearheaded by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser represents a key milestone in unifying international efforts to promote the rights of individuals with autism spectrum disorder and to empower them to participate actively in society.

“Qatar Fund for Development is committed to supporting initiatives that foster social inclusion as well as health and educational equity, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals and Qatar National Vision 2030. Through our partnerships with international organizations, we will continue to work on providing access to education, comprehensive healthcare services, and support programs that create a positive and lasting impact on the lives of children with autism and their families around the world.”

Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser is a leading global advocate for greater autism awareness and support. In 2007, her proposal for the establishment of World Autism Awareness Day – now held on 2 April each year – was adopted without a vote by the UN General Assembly, and QF programs, centers, and educational methodologies are increasing inclusivity for people with autism, including within its specialized school Renad Academy.

With autism being one of Qatar's primary health priorities, QF this year launched its Autism Strategy 2025-2035, aligned with national autism efforts and mapping out how autism action will be magnified across its ecosystem and community over the next decade.

