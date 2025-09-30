'Mentor To Generations Of Scribes': PM Modi Condoles Passing Of Veteran Journalist ML Kotru

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of veteran journalist M.L. Kotru, calling it an“irreparable loss” to Indian journalism.

In a condolence message addressed to Kotru Krishna, the Prime Minister said he received the news with“grief and sadness.”

PM Modi described Kotru as a“renowned journalist” and a“mentor to many generations of scribes,” who upheld the principles of integrity, clarity of vision, and depth of thought throughout his illustrious career.

“He leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire one and all,” the Prime Minister noted, adding that while he will be deeply missed by family, friends, and well-wishers, his presence will forever remain in their hearts.

The Prime Minister extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wished them strength and fortitude to endure the loss.

“Om Shanti,” PM Modi concluded.

M.L. Kotru passed away on September 26. He was widely respected for his contributions to Indian journalism and public discourse.

Kotru, a towering figure in Indian journalism, had a long and distinguished career spanning several decades. He was associated with various media organisations and wrote extensively for publications in Kashmir, his native region.

Widely regarded as a mentor to generations of journalists, Kotru was one of the oldest members of the Press Club of India and served as its Secretary-General.

His contributions to journalism were recognised early in his career when he received the prestigious Watumull Award in 1959 for his evocative series“The Other Side”.

Known for his incisive analysis and deep understanding of international affairs, Kotru served for many years as the Diplomatic Correspondent.