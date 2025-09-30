Atlas Blue Butterfly Confirmed As Animal With Most Chromosomes

The Atlas blue butterfly, a tiny insect from the mountain ranges of Morocco and Algeria, has just set a remarkable record. Scientists have confirmed that this delicate creature carries 229 pairs of chromosomes - the highest number ever found in any animal on Earth.

Most of its butterfly cousins have around two dozen chromosome pairs, yet the Atlas blue has nearly ten times more. The surprising part? These chromosomes weren't duplicated but split apart over time, reshaping its entire genetic blueprint in ways that scientists are only beginning to understand.

The research, published in Current Biology on September 10, comes from a team at the Wellcome Sanger Institute in the UK and the Institute of Evolutionary Biology in Barcelona. By sequencing the Atlas blue's genome for the very first time, they've created a“gold-standard” genetic reference that will help explain not only butterfly evolution, but also processes seen in human health.

Chromosomal rearrangements - similar to what happens in this butterfly - also occur in human cancer cells. By studying how the Atlas blue has thrived despite such radical genetic reshuffling, researchers hope to uncover insights that could inform cancer biology.

Beyond medicine, the findings offer a new window into how new species evolve. Splitting chromosomes may boost genetic diversity, helping butterflies adapt faster to changing environments. But there's a flip side: the added complexity may also make species more fragile in the long run.

Sadly, the Atlas blue butterfly itself is now under threat. Climate change, the loss of cedar forests, and overgrazing in its habitat are putting pressure on its survival. Understanding its genetics could provide clues for conservation and even strategies for protecting other species facing similar challenges.

As Professor Mark Blaxter from the Sanger Institute puts it:“Genomes don't just tell us where a species came from - they also hint at where it's going. Studying the Atlas blue could help us understand evolution on Earth, and even how to apply that knowledge to human health.”

For a butterfly that measures just a few centimeters across, carrying the world record for chromosomes is no small feat. And with its genome finally unlocked, this little insect may end up teaching us some of the biggest lessons about life itself.