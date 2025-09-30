American Battery Technology Partners With Call2recycle To Expand US Battery Recycling

American Battery Technology Co. (ABAT) stock was in the spotlight on Tuesday morning after the company entered into a partnership with Call2Recycle, aiming to boost lithium-ion battery recycling nationwide.

The agreement enables the critical battery materials company to broaden its services beyond commercial clients to include direct consumer participation in recycling efforts.

Under the new collaboration, batteries collected from Call2Recycle's expansive drop-off network will be routed to American Battery's facilities for processing. There, the company will utilize its proprietary closed-loop technology to extract valuable materials like lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese with minimal environmental impact.

“This partnership with Call2Recycle is a pivotal moment for ABTC, as it allows us to directly engage with consumers and extend the reach of our innovative recycling technologies,” said American Battery CEO Ryan Melsert.

American Battery stock traded over 2% lower in Tuesday's premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'extremely bullish' territory amid 'extremely high' message volume levels.

ABAT's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:45 a.m. ET on Sep. 30, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The partnership also supports broader U.S. goals of reducing dependence on foreign sources for key minerals.“By creating a seamless and accessible pathway for the public to recycle their batteries, we are not only expanding our operational scope but also reinforcing the domestic supply chain for critical minerals, which is essential for a sustainable energy future,” said Melsert.

Call2Recycle has already helped recycle more than 160 million pounds of used batteries.

American Battery stock has gained over 101% year-to-date and over 364% in the last 12 months.

