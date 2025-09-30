MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Star Plus Legend Partners with Shanghai Museum to Unveil 'CHOUCHOU' Themed Art Show

Duration: September 30, 2025 – March 8, 2026 (Closed on Mondays, except for public holidays)

Venue: Shanghai Museum (People's Square)

HONG KONG, Sep 30, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited ( “Star Plus Legend” or the “Company” , together with its subsidiary, the “Group” , stock code: 6683 ), announced that on the afternoon of September 29th, the themed art show“The Remarkable Ancestors - CHOUCHOU's Time Travel Adventure” opens at the Shanghai Museum (People's Square) to align with the 36th Shanghai Tourism Festival. The event is guided by the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, hosted by the Shanghai Museum and Star Plus Legend, and co-organized by Shanghai JUCE Culture and Media Co.,Ltd., with renowned lyricist Vincent Fang invited as the cultural creative consultant.







The art show centers on“CHOUCHOU”, a nijigen-style personality of Mr. Jay Chou, as the narrative thread, blending digital technology with contemporary art. By integrating twelve treasured artifacts from the Shanghai Museum's collection with modern technologies such as AI lighting, holographic projections, robotic interactions, and NFC digital card draws, the exhibition creates an immersive cultural experience where tradition meets modernity, and the past resonates with the future. This marks the Shanghai Museum's first innovative attempt to merge traditional culture with contemporary art trends.







Chu Xiaobo, a member of the Party Committee of the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism and Director of the Shanghai Museum, stated,“The jade, bronze ware, blue and white porcelain, and famille rose porcelain lying dormant in the museum are not only markers of civilization but also embody the wisdom and warmth of our ancestors. This time, we are engaging with them in a younger, more vibrant way - allowing the treasures of the Shanghai Museum to engage in a cross-temporal dialogue with CHOUCHOU's trendy imagination. This collaboration aims to humbly learn from our ancestors while using creative trends to write new chapters for tradition, marking an innovative practice.”







Vincent Fang, Chief Cultural Officer of Star Plus Legend and cultural creative consultant for the art show, shared his insights:“From the misty elegance of Blue and White Porcelain to the classical imagery of Hair White as Snow, we have always strived to do one thing: bottle the 'charm' of traditional culture in the vessel of pop culture. This themed art show perfectly echoes our decades-long exploration in music creation - how to make tradition and trends not just additive but create a magical chemical reaction, achieving a deep fusion of 'ancient essence' and 'new expression.'”

Ma Hsin-Ting, Chairperson, Founder, and Executive Director of Star Plus Legend, remarked,“Through the 'CHOUCHOU' IP, we aim to build a bridge - bringing museum artifacts to the younger generation in an innovative way while sparking their curiosity to explore museums. Our collaboration with the Shanghai Museum is not merely a trendy event; it represents how, through dialogue with national treasures, 'CHOUCHOU' transforms from a trendy IP into a cultural communicator. Through spatial aesthetics and digital art expressions, it helps young people more intuitively understand the wisdom of our ancestors and reflect their aspirations for a beautiful life. This represents a dual 'elevation' and 'breakout' for the IP's cultural depth and audience reach.” At the afternoon press conference, Zhou Peimin, Chief Operating Officer of Star Plus Legend, added,“CHOUCHOU carries the nostalgic memories of many people, but we hope it goes beyond nostalgia to become a bridge connecting tradition with the future, and the East with the world.”

At the opening ceremony, Chu Xiaobo, Member of the Party Committee of the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism and Director of the Shanghai Museum; Cheng Meihong, First-Level Inspector of the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism; Tang Shifen, Director of Management Committee of the Shanghai Museum; Ma Hsin-Ting, Chairperson, Founder, and Executive Director of Star Plus Legend; Vincent Fang, Chief Cultural Officer of Star Plus Legend and Cultural Creative Consultant for the art show; and Hu Zhe, Chairman of Shanghai JUCE Culture and Media Co.,Ltd., jointly inaugurated the art show.







In the art show, visitors follow CHOUCHOU's time machine through a“space-time tunnel” of light and shadow. In the“Jade Meeting the Future” section, audiences explore reverence for heaven and earth through ancient jade rituals. The“Bronze Spanning Generations” section transports viewers to the Shang and Zhou dynasties over 3,000 years ago, showcasing the peak of bronze craftsmanship. In the“Blue-and-white Martial Arts Hall” the cultural significance of blue-and-white porcelain, which traveled across oceans, comes to life. The“Pastel Romance” section reflects our ancestors' aspirations for a beautiful life. The art show also features a“Trendy Code” printmaking zone, a“J-Style Trip Immersive Space,” a“Carnival Fantasy Island,” and a“Carousel” themed cultural and creative merchandise area, inviting visitors to explore.







Traditional Culture Meets Trendy Art: Breathing New Life into Ancient Stories

The Shanghai Museum has long been committed to“bringing cultural relics to life.” Its latest collaboration with CHOUCHOU, an IP that represents youth, trendiness, and the future, is a bold and innovative attempt.

This art show is not merely a listing of cultural relics and IP; it truly allows them to“speak”. For example, the Jade Deity from more than 4,000 years ago is transformed through a trendy reinterpretation into a giant holographic CHOUCHOU wearing a futuristic crown, showcasing the beauty of Chinese jade in the“Jade Meeting the Future” archaeological-concept exhibition area. Elements of the Da Ke Ding are integrated into armor design; in the“Bronze Spanning Generations” zone, the Bronze Guardian CHOUCHOU will guard the cultural treasures of our ancestors. Ancient coin patterns inspire the creation of 10,000 digital art collectible cards, linking the beautiful expectations of abundance in life across past, present, and future. In the“Blue-and-white Martial Arts Hall” visitors can admire precious blue-and-white porcelains from the Shanghai Museum' collection, including the Jingdezhen kiln Blue-and-White Lotus-Scroll Double-Ear Vase and the Blue-and-White Camellia Flat Flask . A kung fu robot painted with blue-and-white porcelain patterns will take the stage, performing agile martial arts and blending intangible craftsmanship with technological vitality. The“Pastel Romance” section combines pinkcolor beloved by Jay Chou, with treasures from the Qianlong reign period of the Qing dynasty, such as the Jingdezhen Porcelain Powdered Color Baby Play Bottle and the Powdered Color Lotus Pattern Covered Bowl , allowing visitors to travel through time and experience the charm of famille rose romance.

Drawing Inspiration from Ancient Culture as the Source of Art

Themed“The Remarkable Ancestors”, the art show cleverly pairs 12 treasured artifacts from the Shanghai Museum's collection with CHOUCHOU, a cultural symbol embodying the collective memories of the post-1980s and post-1990s generations. This collaboration creates a dialogue that spans time and space, exploring a pressing question of our era: In the digital age, how can ancient cultural relics enter contemporary life with a fresh and cutting-edge presence' How can popular culture draw nourishment from profound tradition to achieve deeper meaning'

Here, the Shanghai Museum's collections serve as living entities full of stories. Artistic inspiration is drawn from these relics and, through the CHOUCHOU IP, transformed into emotional values that resonate with young people, making culture tangible, perceptible, and shareable.

On the first floor of the People's Square building, visitors can also enjoy a cultural restoration VR experience. Using the CHOUCHOU IP as an emotional link, the VR zone employs XR technology to create an immersive cultural adventure that integrates music, cultural relics, technology, and storytelling. Visitors take on the role of relic restorers, traveling through the world of artifacts to collect three cultural energies:“Craftsmanship,”“Inner-Outer Cultivation,” and“Harmony Between Heaven and Humanity” - all to rescue CHOUCHOU. Along the journey, visitors can recreate the artistry of blue-and-white porcelain in a ceramic workshop, master the balance of strength and softness in an ancient martial arena, and explore the mysteries of jade in a grand palace.

Encouraging Young Visitors and Making the Museum a Trendy Destination

The theme“The Remarkable Ancestors” pays tribute to the forebears who created a brilliant civilization, while also expressing continuity-the idea that civilization can truly“live” only when it is constantly retold, reinterpreted, and embraced. The best inheritance is to let the past become the foundation for the future. The Shanghai Museum hopes that through this initiative, it can attract diverse audiences to return repeatedly, helping more young people realize that traditional culture is never boring; it is full of charm, inspiration, and fun. The museum itself can be trendy, youthful, and approachable. Every visitor entering this time-space encounter is invited to discover a unique blend of cultural confidence and modern creativity.

The themed art show is a ticketed experience and is now open for sales. Ticket options include: Standard Ticket (RMB 88), Weekday Ticket (RMB 68), Concession Ticket (RMB 44), VR Experience Ticket (RMB 68), and Combo Ticket (RMB 128, which includes both the art show and VR experience).

The art show offers the following ticket discounts:

Concession Tickets are available to: seniors aged 60 and above, minors aged 6 to 18, full-time students enrolled in undergraduate programs or below, and active-duty military personnel and their families, police officers, families of martyrs and servicemen, and firefighters holding valid identification.

Free Admission is offered to: children aged 6 and under and visitors with disabilities holding valid identification. Each paying adult may bring up to two children aged 6 and under free of charge.

Tickets can be purchased through the Shanghai Museum's official WeChat mini-program“Shanghai Museum Visit Reservation” as well as on the Ctrip app.