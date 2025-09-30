Dubai Residency Permit: Cost, Requirements For Humanitarian Visa

Humanitarian visas can be issued for a host of reasons, including sponsoring parents or applying for a visa when your country is undergoing turmoil and conflict.

Foreign nationals may be granted a one-year renewable residence permit, provided they have a sponsor or host capable of meeting their humanitarian needs.

Here is everything you need to know about the visa:

Types of humanitarian visas and requirements

1. Sponsoring Parents (Mother and Father)

1. Copy of the sponsored person's passport.

2. Salary certificate (for government sector) or employment contract (for private sector) with a minimum salary of Dh10,000. In case the sponsor is a partner or investor, the partnership agreement, trade license, and partners' annex are required.

3. Copy of the attested tenancy contract suitable for the number of family members

4. Bank statement for the last three months.

2. Sponsoring Parents-in-Law (Father-in-law and/or Mother-in-law)

1. Copy of the sponsored person's passport.

2. Salary certificate (for government sector) or employment contract (for private sector) with a minimum salary of Dh10,000. In case the sponsor is a partner or investor, the partnership agreement, trade license, and partners' annex are required.

3. Copy of the attested tenancy contract suitable for the number of family members.

4. Bank statement for the last three months.

3. Sponsoring wife and children (if salary is less than Dh4,000, with expired or cancelled residence permits within the UAE)

1. Copy of the sponsored person's passport.

2. Duly attested marriage certificate.

3. Duly attested birth certificates of the children.

4. Bank statement for the last three months.

5. Copy of the attested tenancy contract suitable for the number of family members

4. Sponsoring children (if the combined salary of both husband and wife is less than Dh4,000)

1. Copy of the sponsor's passports (husband and wife).

2. Copy of the sponsored person's passport.

3. Salary certificate (government sector) or employment contract (private sector).

4. Duly attested marriage certificate (translated into Arabic).

5. Duly attested birth certificates of the children.

6. Bank statements for the last three months for both husband and wife.

7. Copy of the attested tenancy contract suitable for the number of family members.

5. Sponsoring siblings (with cancelled residence permits inside the UAE or under the age of 18)

1. Copy of the sponsored person's passport.

2. Copy of the sponsored person's previous residence permit (if available). 3. Salary certificate (government sector) or employment contract (private sector). In case the sponsor is a partner or investor, the partnership agreement, trade license, and partners' annex are required.

4. Copy of the attested tenancy contract suitable for the number of family members.

5. Sponsorship of the parents is required first, except in cases of death or divorce

6. Sponsoring stepchildren (children of the spouse)

1. Copy of the sponsored person's passport.

2. Copy of the residence permit of the mother or father.

3. Salary certificate (government sector) or employment contract (private sector). In case the sponsor is a partner or investor, the partnership agreement, trade license, and partners' annex are required.

4. Duly attested birth certificates of the children.

5. Bank statements for the last three months for both husband and wife.

6. Copy of the attested tenancy contract suitable for the number of family members.

7. Duly attested No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the father, if issued outside the UAE.

8. In case of the death of the father of the sponsored child, a duly attested guardianship document is required if issued outside the UAE.

7. Sponsoring children aged 25 and above

1. Copy of the sponsored person's passport.

2. Salary certificate (if the sponsor works in the government sector) or employment contract (if the sponsor works in the private sector). In case the sponsor is a partner or investor, the partnership agreement, trade license, and partners' annex are required.

3. A certified proof of continuation of studies (inside or outside the UAE) or a certified university graduation certificate (if issued outside the UAE, it must be attested by the UAE Embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dubai).

8. Guardianship

1. Copy of the sponsored person's passport.

2. Salary certificate (government sector) or employment contract (private sector). In case the sponsor is a partner or investor, the partnership agreement, trade license, and partners' annex are required.

3. Copy of the attested tenancy contract suitable for the number of family members.

4. Duly attested birth certificate of the ward(s).

5. Bank statement for the last three months.

6. Copy of the attested tenancy contract suitable for the number of family members.

7. Guardianship certificate issued by the court in the same country where it was granted, duly attested.

9. Case of Custody (Foster Family)

1. Copy of the sponsored person's passport.

2. Salary certificate (government sector) or employment contract (private sector). In case the sponsor is a partner or investor, the partnership agreement, trade license, and partners' annex are required.

3. Copy of the attested tenancy contract suitable for the number of family members.

4. Duly attested birth certificate of the children.

5. Bank statement for the last three months.

6. Copy of the attested tenancy contract suitable for the number of family members.

7. Adoption certificate issued by the court in the same country, which must include the details of the orphanage from which the child was adopted, along with a no-objection statement from the concerned country for the child's travel to the UAE, duly attested.

10. Sponsoring divorced or widowed women

For Emirati Citizens:

· A residence permit may be issued to the foreign widow or divorcee without children within six (6) months from the date of divorce or death.

For Residents:

· A residence permit may be issued to the widow or divorcee and her children within six (6) months from the date of divorce or death, subject to the following conditions:

-pThe widow or divorcee must be inside the UAE.

-p

The guarantor must be the husband at the time of divorce or death.

-p

The widow or divorcee must be the legal custodian in case she wishes to sponsor her children.

-p

She must act as the guarantor.

11. Sponsoring the children of divorced or widowed women

For Emirati Citizens;

A residence permit may be issued to the foreign widow or divorcee without children within six (6) months from the date of divorce or death.

For Residents

· A residence permit may be issued to the widow or divorcee and her children within six (6) months from the date of divorce or death, subject to the following conditions:

-p Copy of the sponsored person's passport. o

-p

Medical examination for those aged 18 years and above.

-p

Copy of the previous residence permit under the deceased father.

Note:

· The residence permit shall be valid for one (1) year.

· For renewal, the case must be referred to the competent committee.

14. Sponsoring the son's wife (Resident Sponsor)

1. Copy of the sponsored person's passport.

2. Copy of the son's passport and a copy of his residence permit, provided that the son's residence permit is under the same sponsor (the applicant).

3. Duly attested marriage certificate if issued outside the UAE.

4. Salary certificate (government sector) or employment contract (private sector). In case the sponsor is a partner or investor, the partnership agreement, trade license, and partners' annex are required.

5. Copy of the attested tenancy contract suitable for the number of family members.

6. A letter explaining the reasons for sponsorship, such as: the son being under the same sponsor, the son having a court ruling, the son being unemployed or having lost his job, the son being deceased, the son being deported from the UAE, or the son being abroad for medical treatment or studies.

15. Sponsoring grandchildren from the son's side (Resident Sponsor)

1. Copy of the sponsored person's passport.

2. Copy of the son's passport and a copy of his residence permit, provided that the son's residence permit is under the same sponsor.

3. Duly attested birth certificate.

4. Copy of the attested tenancy contract suitable for the number of family members.

5. Salary certificate (government sector) or employment contract (private sector). In case the sponsor is a partner or investor, the partnership agreement, trade license, and partners' annex are required.

6. A letter explaining the reasons for sponsorship, such as: the son being under the same sponsor, the son having a court ruling, the son being unemployed or having lost his job, the son being deceased, the son being deported from the UAE, or the son being abroad for medical treatment or studies.

16. Sponsoring grandchildren from the daughter's side (Resident Sponsor)

1. Copy of the sponsored person's passport.

2. Copy of the daughter's passport and a copy of her residence permit, provided that the daughter's residence permit is under the same sponsor.

3. Duly attested birth certificate.

4. Copy of the attested tenancy contract suitable for the number of family members.

5. Salary certificate (government sector) or employment contract (private sector). In case the sponsor is a partner or investor, the partnership agreement, trade license, and partners' annex are required.

6. A letter explaining the reasons for sponsorship, such as: the mother being divorced while the father is abroad and she holds custody of the children; the father having a court ruling; the father being unemployed or having lost his job; the father being deceased with guardianship granted to the mother or grandfather; the father being deported from the UAE while the mother holds a custody ruling; or the father being abroad for medical treatment or studies.

17. Sponsoring grandchildren (Emirati Sponsor, Male or Female):

1. Copy of the sponsored person's passport.

2. Copy of the son's or daughter's passport and their residence permit, provided that their residence permit is under the same sponsor.

3. Duly attested birth certificate.

4. A letter explaining the reasons for sponsorship, such as: the son being under the same sponsor, the son having a court ruling, the son being unemployed or having lost his job, the son being deceased, the son being deported from the UAE, or the son being abroad for medical treatment or studies.

18. Sponsorship in cases of countries affected by wars and disasters

The requirements shall be determined in accordance with the Ministerial Resolution.

Cost

Residence permit fee: Dh200

Extra charges:

Knowledge dirham: Dh10

Innovation dirham: Dh10

Fee inside the country: Dh500

Delivery: Dh20

Note: The issuance fee increases by Dh100 annually whenever the residency is over two years.

Conditions

A prerequisite to issuing a residence permit for a foreigner is:

a. If the foreigner is related to UAE citizen, proof of relationship shall be required, regardless of the degree of relationship.

b. If the foreigner is related to a resident in UAE or to the resident's spouse, the following degrees of relationship shall be required:

-p Relatives of the foreigner: Father, mother, minor siblings, provided that the condition of dependency is fulfilled.

-p

Relatives of the foreigner's spouse: Spouse's father, spouse's mother, and spouse's minor children, provided that the condition of custody is fulfilled.