DGFT Hosts Outreach Programme On Indiauk CETA, Highlighting Opportunities For Msmes & Industry

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) organised an outreach programme on the recently concluded India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Held under the theme 'Gateway to Growth: Harnessing Opportunities under India–UK CETA', the event brought together senior government officials, diplomats, Export Promotion Councils (EPCs), industry leaders, and trade associations to discuss the agreement's potential to boost Indian exports and strengthen bilateral trade.

Director General of Foreign Trade and Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ajay Bhadoo, who chaired the programme, emphasised CETA's strategic importance in expanding India's presence in the UK market.

He pointed to tariff concessions, simplified market access, and opportunities for MSMEs to integrate into global value chains.

Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, Saket Kumar, outlined the background and strategic context of the negotiations, reaffirming the government's commitment to creating fresh opportunities for Indian industry.

From the UK side, Anna Shotbolt, Deputy Trade Commissioner for South Asia, British High Commission, described the pact as a 'milestone in bilateral trade ties', encouraging Indian exporters to meet sustainability and quality standards to tap premium UK segments.

The programme highlighted perspectives from various EPCs.

Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) Chairman, Abhishek Dev, noted growing demand in the UK for Indian agri and processed foods, including ethnic and organic categories.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Director General, Ajay Sahai, urged exporters to diversify beyond traditional markets and adopt digital platforms.

Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) Chairman, Veer Sagar, pointed to prospects for IT and knowledge-based services, while Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) Director, Swati Saraf, identified opportunities in creative industries, education, and professional services.

Manufacturing and creative sector representatives also underscored industry potential. Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) Vice Chairman, Shaunak Parikh, spoke on enhancing India's position in the UK's luxury jewellery market, while Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) Additional Executive Director, Rajesh Rawat, emphasised the export potential of handicrafts and carpets.

Engineering Exports Promotion Council (EEPC) Executive Director, Adhip Mitra, outlined prospects in engineering goods and auto components, stressing innovation and compliance.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) General Manager, Saurabh Kumar, highlighted competitiveness in apparel and textiles, noting the growing importance of sustainable and ethical sourcing.

The dialogue was enriched by buyer perspectives, with Buying Agents Association General Secretary Anchal Kansal stressing the need for supply chain transparency and timely delivery.

The UK India Business Council and HSBC also shared views on strengthening collaborations and supply chain resilience.

