WHOOP Launches Clinician-Reviewed Advanced Labs, Unlocking A Comprehensive View Of Human Health

(BUSINESS WIRE )--WHOOP , the human performance company, today announced the launch of WHOOP Advanced Labs , a groundbreaking new feature that combines blood testing with continuous wearable data to deliver a complete picture of health. Members can upload past bloodwork results or schedule the company's curated Advanced Labs panel, which tests an extensive set of biomarkers.

Since previewing the feature in May, more than 350,000 current WHOOP members have signed up for the waitlist, reflecting massive demand for deeper insights into human health. Starting today, members in the United States will begin gaining access, with a global rollout to follow. This announcement is the next step for WHOOP in its mission of adding one billion healthy years to people's lives.

“WHOOP Advanced Labs bridges two worlds: lab diagnostics and 24/7 continuous monitoring,” said Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO of WHOOP .“For the first time, our members can see how their blood biomarkers and daily behaviors connect in real time. This is all part of our path to becoming a health operating system that helps our members live better and longer.”

Expert Perspectives

WHOOP developed this product in conjunction with the WHOOP Medical Advisory Board, made up of renowned doctors, researchers, and medical professionals, including Dr. Hazel Wallace , Dr. Robin Berzin , Dr. Eric Verdin and Dr. Dan Henderson .

“Bloodwork can sometimes leave people with more questions than answers,” said Dr. Hazel Wallace (MBBCh, BSc, MSc), nutritionist, author, and founder of The Food Medic. “WHOOP Advanced Labs helps bridge that gap by putting health insights directly into the hands of the individual, where habits can make a powerful difference.”

Speaking about the launch, endurance athlete, author, and podcaster Rich Roll said:“As someone who regularly gets bloodwork done, WHOOP Advanced Labs is revolutionary in helping people connect the reality of their health with themselves, and with their healthcare practitioners. To be able to see what's on the horizon, well in advance of a problem becoming too advanced that it's too late to deal with; I think that is fantastic.”

Proactive Health Made Personal with AI

WHOOP Advanced Labs creates a continuous feedback loop where periodic blood tests inform daily coaching in real time. Core benefits of WHOOP Advanced Labs include:



Testing of the most-impactful biomarkers that affect your health

Clinician-reviewed results provide expert context and personalized recommendations

AI-powered coaching provides daily guidance and insights Progress tracking shows how lifestyle adjustments influence biomarkers over time

How WHOOP Advanced Labs Works

WHOOP Advanced Labs gives members two powerful ways to bring these biomarkers into the WHOOP experience:

Members can now upload results from any lab provider directly into the WHOOP app at no additional cost. This makes it easy to centralize all results, track long-term trends, and connect them with continuous WHOOP data on sleep, training, recovery, and lifestyle.For an even deeper experience, members can subscribe to WHOOP Advanced Labs and schedule curated blood tests directly through the WHOOP app, powered by Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) across the United States. Results are automatically synced to the WHOOP app and reviewed by a clinician who provides expert context. Subscription options include: one test for $199, two tests per year for $349, or four tests per year for $599, with additional tests available at discounted rates. Tests are reviewed and ordered by a licensed healthcare provider.

In both cases, WHOOP does what no traditional blood test can: connecting biomarker results with 24/7 physiological data to reveal how your habits and behaviors directly impact your health.

Helping Unlock One Billion Healthy Years

Earlier this year, WHOOP announced its long-term goal to add One Billion Healthy Years to people's lives as part of its mission to unlock human performance and healthspan. Healthspan refers to the number of years someone lives in good health, free from chronic disease, functional decline, and preventable limitations. Each week, WHOOP calculates the net change in its members' lives using the app's Healthspan feature, helping members understand how daily behaviors are adding or subtracting from their long-term healthspan. WHOOP Advanced Labs will further accelerate this work by creating a powerful feedback loop between clinical biomarkers and continuous wearable data; by testing and tracking biomarkers, providing clinician-reviewed results, and delivering performance insights. This integration of blood testing, daily monitoring, and coaching drives actionable outcomes, ultimately helping members extend both their healthspan and quality of life, and bringing WHOOP closer to its mission of unlocking One Billion Healthy Years.

About WHOOP

WHOOP, the human performance company, empowers people to unlock their potential and live longer, healthier lives. The WHOOP membership delivers world-class wearable technology, personalized coaching, and actionable insights across recovery, sleep, training, and health. WHOOP wearable devices, including WHOOP 5.0 and WHOOP MG, feature groundbreaking innovations such as cardiovascular health screening (including an FDA-cleared ECG), Healthspan to measure Pace of Aging and WHOOP Age, and the first-of-its-kind wearable Blood Pressure Insights.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Boston, WHOOP has raised more than $400 million in venture capital and ships to 56 markets worldwide. The WHOOP app is available in English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish. WHOOP is sold through leading retailers including Amazon in the U.S., U.K., and Australia, and the GCC; Best Buy and Dick's Sporting Goods in the U.S., Flipkart in India, and Virgin Megastore and Noon in the GCC.

