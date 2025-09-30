403
BTC/USD Signal 30/09: Double-Bottom Pattern Forms (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 118,000. Add a stop-loss at 110,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 110,000. Add a stop-loss at 118,000.
A weak jobs report will raise the possibility that the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates will cut interest rates in the upcoming meeting. Bitcoin normally does well when the Fed is cutting interest rates.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the BTC/USD pair has rebounded in the past few days. This rebound happened after the coin formed a double-bottom pattern at 108,237, its lowest level in August and this month.An asset normally bounces back whenever it forms a double-bottom pattern. Bitcoin price has moved into the Ichimoku cloud indicator. It has also jumped above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average.Bitcoin has moved above the Major S/R pivot point of the Murrey Math Lines tool. Therefore, it will likely continue doing well, with the next point to watch being the neckline of the double-bottom at 118,000. A move below the double-bottom at 108,240 will invalidate the bullish outlook.Ready to trade our free Forex signals ? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
