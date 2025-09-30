Depth Expands Leadership Team, Adding Mortgage Marketing Veteran Elizabeth Schroeder As Vice President
Image caption: Elizabeth Schroeder of Depth.
“Q4 is when businesses set their intentions for the year ahead. In 2026, Depth intends to deliver unmatched service quality to our clients and partners and a uniquely desirable professional opportunity for our team,” said Depth Founder and President Kerri Milam.“In short, we intend to grow our business, and we're assembling the right team to drive that expansion.”
Schroeder is a marketing leader with 15 years of experience in fintech, mortgage, higher education and manufacturing. She has built a reputation for elevating brands, driving revenue growth and fostering lasting customer relationships through marketing, content and demand-generation strategies. Having partnered with Depth during her tenure as director of brand marketing at Sales Boomerang, Schroeder brings both an alignment with the firm's guiding principles and a track record of success delivering strategic, creative and collaborative counsel to executive teams.
“We'd been tracking Elizabeth for a few years, hoping that when we had the right role, she'd be available,” said Milam.“When the opportunity aligned, we knew it was the moment to strike. Her expertise, leadership style and values make her a pivotal addition to the Depth team.”
Jerina is a proven content creator and strategist with a strong appreciation for the mindset of mortgage lenders, a quality Depth saw firsthand during its work with The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), where Jerina served as communication specialist. She continues to provide PR services for TMC in addition to supporting other Depth clients.
Image caption: Amy Jerina and Amber Perry of Depth.
Perry began her career as an award-earning business journalist and news editor before transitioning into higher education PR, where she further developed the research and writing skills that caught Depth's attention. She brings a journalist's approach to her work, asking the right questions to get to the heart of client stories and telling them with impact.
Learn more about the full Depth team at .
About Depth:
Depth is a leading independent provider of consultative B2B marketing, public relations and reputation management services for the mortgage lending and residential finance industries. Since 2006, the firm has represented a clientele of established and emerging brands serving mortgage lenders, mortgage servicers, real estate professionals and appraisers. Depth is committed to serving the cause of digital innovation and to practicing the pay-it-forward principle alongside The Golden Rule. A woman-owned business, Depth is a member and supporter of the Mortgage Bankers Association, Housing Finance Strategies and The Mortgage Collaborative. Learn more: .
