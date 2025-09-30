Swiss Central Bank Makes Sharp Increase In Foreign Exchange Purchases

Italiano it BNS: aumentati nettamente gli acquisti di divise Original Read more: BNS: aumentati nettamente gli acquisti di divis

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Foreign exchange purchases by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) increased significantly in the second quarter. This content was published on September 30, 2025 - 13:35 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Between April and June, the institution bought the equivalent of CHF5.1 billion ($6.4 billion), according to statistics published on Tuesday, as usual at the end of the quarter following the period under analysis.

The bank had also previously bought foreign currency, but to a much more limited extent: in the first quarter of 2025 the amount was only CHF49 million, in the fourth quarter of 2024 CHF103 million. In the whole of 2024, CHF1.2 billion had been recorded.

As will be remembered, in 2024 the bank now led by Martin Schlegel had returned to buying foreign currencies, after it had acted as a large-scale seller between 2022 and 2023, in order to keep the franc high and thus reduce imported inflation: in the whole of 2023, the sales had amounted to CHF133 billion.

Transactions with foreign currencies are, next to the setting of interest rates, the main instrument of monetary policy practised by the central bank. Last week, on September 25, the institution decided to keep the key rate unchanged at 0.0%. At the same time, the SNB also reiterated its readiness to intervene in the foreign exchange market, should this be deemed necessary.

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

External Content Related Stories Popular Stories More Swiss cinema Swiss-Kenyan filmmaker sets lo-fi love story in hi-tech future Read more: Swiss-Kenyan filmmaker sets lo-fi love story in hi-tech futur