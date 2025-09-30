Survey: Health Insurance Premiums Weigh Heavily On Swiss Households
This proposal received a majority across all age groups, all political parties, genders and income classes. On the other hand, the idea of reducing the number of hospitals as cost-increasing factors did not appeal to the majority: only 36% answered“yes” or“rather yes” to a question on this subject.
In addition, 9% of respondents said they expect to have difficulty paying the increased premiums expected in the coming year. Five percent even responded that they do not know how they will do this.
+ Health insurance premiums to rise by 4.4%External link
The survey was carried out by the Leewas research institute among some 24,500 people between September 25 and 28 in German-speaking Switzerland, French-speaking Switzerland and Ticino. The margin of error is +/- 1.9 percentage points.
Adapted from Italian by DeepL/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
