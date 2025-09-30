AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Security, technology, responsibility – AT&S plans entry into the defense sector

30.09.2025 / 15:13 CET/CEST

In times of global uncertainty and geopolitical tension, AT&S is expanding its portfolio to include the defense sector. As a globally leading provider of high-end IC substrates and printed circuit boards, the company is responding to growing demand for security-relevant solutions and emphasizing its social responsibility. This demand will be addressed from its site in Leoben, Austria. Leoben, September 30, 2025 –"We firmly believe that only when people live in safety they can exercise their rights and shape their lives in freedom," says AT&S President & CEO Michael Mertin."Against this backdrop, AT&S has decided to enter the defense market. We have already been approached by customers and will now proactively reach out to new customers." The decision is based on a clear strategic scenario: long-term planning reliability, technologically demanding innovation fields, and independence from economic cycles. At the same time, this step strengthens AT&S's economic foundation and secures jobs at its Austrian sites. The production facilities in Leoben are currently being prepared to meet the specific requirements of the defense industry. This includes evaluating whether structural and technical adjustments are necessary to comply with international standards for defense production. In the medium term, the company expects annual revenues in the mid-double-digit million Euro range. Responsibility and ESG compliance In the context of ESG criteria, there is growing recognition that security-relevant technologies can contribute to safeguarding democratic values and protecting people in Europe. AT&S is committed to a responsible and legally compliant approach. All activities in the defense sector will strictly adhere to the legal requirements of the Republic of Austria and the European Union. AT&S has long-standing expertise in developing technologies that can be used for both civilian and security-related applications. The focus is on technologies that support defense, prevention, and stabilization – for example, for security agencies or critical infrastructure."We see the opportunity to contribute to stability and security through our technologies," says Mertin."Our goal is to position AT&S for the future through this step." AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft – Advanced Technologies & Solutions AT&S is a leading global manufacturer of high-end IC substrates and printed circuit boards. AT&S develops and produces leading-edge interconnect technologies for key digital industries: mobile devices, automotive & aerospace, industrial, medical and high-performance computing for AI applications. With production sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring), China (Shanghai, Chongqing), Malaysia (Kulim), India (Nanjangud) and a European competence center for R&D and IC substrate production in Leoben, AT&S is actively shaping the digital transformation – through forward-looking investments in research and development and the responsible use of resources. The company currently employs around 13,000 people.


