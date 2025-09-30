"World Memory . Vision of Peace" Exhibition Opens in Berlin

CICC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

BERLIN, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from CICC: The China Cultural Center in Berlin today opened the exhibition "World Memory . Vision of Peace - The Nanjing Massacre as Witnessed by John Rabe and Other German Nationals," highlighting a chapter of shared history between China and Germany. The exhibition comes at a significant moment, following China's commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. It features more than 110 historical photographs, 22 sets of artifacts, and immersive multimedia installations that recount both tragedy and humanitarian courage. Bearing Witness Through German Eyes The exhibition is organized into three sections. The first, "The Nanjing Massacre in WWII," presents events as seen through German witnesses. It includes stills from American pastor John Magee's film, photographs of atrocities by German engineer Christian Kröger, and reports by diplomats Oskar Trautmann and Georg Rosen. Preserved in The Diaries of John Rabe, these accounts provide irrefutable testimony of the violence that claimed 300,000 lives. The second section, "Humanitarian Aid,"highlights international rescue efforts. Siemens executive John Rabe personally sheltered 602 refugees in his home, while Karl Günther organized relief for those outside Nanjing. Together with the International Safety Zone, they helped protect more than 250,000 civilians. Diary entries, survivor testimony, and a refugee choir recording bring this story of courage to life. The final section, "A Shared Vision for Peace," explores the postwar legacy and enduring bonds of friendship. It traces the journey of Rabe's diaries to publication, the transformation of his Nanjing residence into a memorial, and the construction of his new tombstone in Berlin. It shows how remembrance continues across borders and generations. Voices of Reflection The opening ceremony featured remarks from Chinese officials and from John Rabe's great-grandson, underscoring the link between past and present. He Wenbo, Deputy Director of the China Cultural Center in Berlin, said: "This exhibition reveals both the atrocities committed in Nanjing and the conscience and courage displayed by John Rabe and others in humanity's darkest hour. Commemorating this history allows people to understand the suffering of the Chinese people and their steadfast commitment to peace." Yang Chengcheng, Minister-Counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Germany, emphasized China's sacrifices: "John Rabe and other international friends sheltered more than 250,000 civilians, embodying the light of justice and humanitarianism. The Chinese people have never forgotten Rabe's devotion to life and his pursuit of peace, nor the century-long bond with his family. At great sacrifice, China tied down Japanese militarism and made an indelible contribution to safeguarding world peace. Peace is hard-won, and history must not be forgotten." Zhou Feng, Director of the Nanjing Massacre Memorial Hall, stressed the lessons: "The Nanjing Massacre was one of the most horrific atrocities of World War II. Its status as a legal fact, confirmed by postwar tribunals, is beyond dispute. To uphold the postwar international order is to defend the victory of World War II and safeguard fairness and justice. May this exhibition serve as a bridge of memory, allowing us to draw wisdom from this shared world memory and uphold a correct view of history." A Family's Journey of Memory The most personal address came from Christoph Reinhardt, great-grandson of John Rabe. He recalled how his ancestor intervened in the winter of 1937, confronting armed soldiers with moral authority: "My great-grandfather drove soldiers away through sheer force of presence and negotiation. His diaries captured the horror, but also preserved hope." Reinhardt described how Rabe was later interrogated by the Gestapo and how the family kept silent for decades. "It was not until 2017, when I arrived in Nanjing, that I felt an unprecedented sense of belonging," he said. "Standing before my family's former residence, I felt I had finally come home." Reinhardt concluded with a story from Rabe's grave in Berlin, where Chinese visitors once told a groundskeeper: "We are here to visit our father." During the ceremony, Director Zhou Feng presented Reinhardt with a commemorative gift, symbolizing the enduring gratitude of the people of Nanjing. Distinguished Guests and Global Reach The event was attended by notable German figures, including Egon Krenz, former General Secretary of the Socialist Unity Party of Germany; Frank Schumann, Head of Publishing of Edition Ost; Volker Tschapke, Honorary President of the Prussian Society in Berlin; Holger Friedrich, Publisher of Berliner Zeitung; historian Inge Pardon; Petra Lehmann, President of the German-Chinese Friendship Association in Ludwigsfelde; Wolfgang Röhr, former Consul General in Shanghai and research fellow at Tongji University; and German author and painter Wolfram Wickert. The exhibition is organized under the guidance of the Chinese Embassy in Germany by the National Cultural Heritage Administration of China, the Jiangsu Provincial Association for Cultural Exchange with Foreign Countries, and the China Cultural Center in Berlin, with support from the Nanjing Memorial Hall and the China Intercontinental Communication Center. Running from September 29 to December 19, 2025, the Berlin exhibition joins a global circuit. Since the "Nanjing Massacre Archives" were inscribed in UNESCO's Memory of the World Register in 2015, related exhibitions have been held in Los Angeles, Moscow, Florence, Manila, Caen, Minsk, Prague, Aarhus, Madrid, Budapest, and Athens. Berlin now adds its voice to this international dialogue on memory and peace. The exhibition will be staged again at the China Cultural Center in Berlin from November 17 to December 19, 2025.

