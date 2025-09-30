Air India, Airbus Inaugurate Advanced Pilot Training Centre In Gurugram

MENAFN - KNN India)Air India and Airbus have joined forces to launch a cutting-edge pilot training centre in Gurugram, Haryana.

The new facility is a 50:50 joint venture and was formally inaugurated by Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, along with Airbus Commercial Aircraft CEO Christian Scherer and Air India MD & CEO Campbell Wilson.

The centre, part of the Air India Aviation Training Academy, is designed to train over 5,000 pilots across a decade for Airbus A320 and A350 aircraft models, supporting India's rapidly expanding aviation sector.

It occupies 12,000 m2 and houses 10 full flight simulators, alongside advanced classrooms and briefing rooms. All training programs are certified by both India's DGCA and Europe's EASA, ensuring global standards.

At present, two simulators are operational for the A320 family. The remaining eight - six for A320 and two for A350 - will be commissioned in stages. The existing academy, established in 2024, already handles training for more than 2,000 aviation professionals daily.

Wilson highlighted that the new training facility aligns with Air India's growth ambitions. With 570 aircraft currently on order, this centre is expected to cultivate the pilot talent required to scale operations.

Beyond pilot training, Air India is also developing additional infrastructure: a DGCA-licensed Flying Training Organisation (FTO) in Amravati, Maharashtra, aiming to produce 180 commercial pilots annually, and a Basic Maintenance Training Organization (BMTO) near Bengaluru, scheduled to launch in FY '27.

This initiative represents a major step in strengthening India's aviation training ecosystem, supporting both the country's airlines and broader aerospace goals.

(KNN Bureau)