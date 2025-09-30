Zip Zap Energy Drink From Tata Consumer Products Energised Kolkata With“Energy Hour” During Durga Puja

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Kolkata, West Bengal, India Zip Zap Energy Drink from Tata Consumer Products, brought an unforgettable burst of excitement to the Durga Puja celebrations at Kolkata's Hathibagan with its exclusive activation, Zip Zap Energy Hour.

This Durga Puja, Tata Consumer Products' Zip Zap Energy Drink lit up Hathibagan with a one-of-its-kind, energy-packed activation



Every hour, the sound of eight Zip Zap-branded dhols reverberated through the crowd, creating a magnetic draw for pandal hoppers. These three-to-five-minute dhol sessions set the perfect rhythm for the evening and were accompanied by lively crowd engagement, free product sampling, and interactions with festival-goers.



Priced at just Rs. 10, Zip Zap Energy Drink comes in a convenient cup format, 180 ml non-carbonated caffeinated beverage with vitamins and is available in a red, berry-flavoured variant that balances taste with vitality. Staying true to its brand promise,“ Jab Life Ki Zip Jaye, Zap Se Wapas Laaye ”, the product positions itself as an affordable, accessible, and youthful energy drink for today's fast-paced consumers.



Held on 28th and 30th September, between 7 PM and midnight, the activation transformed Hathibagan into a high-energy zone where festive beats met brand engagement.



Zip Zap Energy Hour left Hathibagan buzzing with excitement and stood out as one of the most memorable brand activations of this year's Durga Puja. Through this initiative, Tata Consumer Products successfully combined celebration, energy, and consumer engagement while strengthening Zip Zap's connection with Kolkata's festive crowd.



About Tata Consumer Products Limited

Tata Consumer Products Limited is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The Company's portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals. Tata Consumer Products is the 2nd largest branded tea company in the world. Its key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Organic India, Eight O'Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Copper+ and Tata Gluco+. Its foods portfolio includes brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Sampann, Tata Soulfull, Ching's Secret and Smith & Jones. In India, Tata Consumer Products has a reach of over 275 million households, giving it an unparalleled ability to leverage the Tata brand in consumer products. The Company has a consolidated annual turnover of Rs. 17,618 Crs with operations in India and International markets.