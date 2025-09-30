Chennai-Based PR Agency Wins Two Prestigious National Awards At PRCI Global Conclave In Goa

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Catalyst Public Relations Pvt. Ltd. , a leading PR agency based in Chennai, has further solidified its reputation by winning two coveted National Awards at the 19th PRCI Global Communication Conclave, organized by the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) in Goa on September 26-27, 2025.



Actor Mr. Pramod Shetty (right) presented the award shield and certificate to Mr. Ramkumar Singaram, CEO of Catalyst PR (left)



The agency was honored with the " Chanakya Award " in the category of“ Promising Image Building Agency of the Year ,” recognizing its excellence in strategic communication and impactful brand-building initiatives.

Renowned film producer, director, and actor Mr. Pramod Shetty presented the award shield and certificate to Mr. Ramkumar Singaram , CEO of Catalyst PR, in the presence of distinguished communication professionals from across India.

In addition to this achievement, Catalyst PR also won the“Excellence Award in Internal Communication Campaign” at the same event. This award recognized the agency's innovative, result-driven internal communication strategies.

The award was jointly presented by Mr. D. Prasad, Assistant General Manager, State Bank of India, Panaji Branch, Goa, and noted actress and singer Ms. Ester Valerie Noronha.

Speaking on the double win, Mr. Ramkumar Singaram, CEO of Catalyst PR , said,“We are truly honored to be recognized by PRCI on a national platform. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued customers and media professionals for their unwavering support over the last 29 years. These accolades inspire us to continue innovating and delivering impactful communication solutions for our clients.”

The PRCI Global Communication Conclave is widely regarded as one of the premier gatherings of communication professionals, corporate leaders, academicians, and media experts.

About Catalyst PR

Established 29 years ago, Catalyst PR is a leading PR agency in Tamil Nadu, with over 750 clients. The only ISO 9001:2015 certified PR agency in India, Catalyst PR specializes in corporate communications, media relations, and crisis management, winning over 10 national awards for excellence and innovation.