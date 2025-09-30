Rockbreaks Channelchek By Noble Reports Gold Hits Record Above $3,800 Amid Dollar Weakness And Shutdown Concerns

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Channelchek , a Noble Financial Group, Inc. product and service, reports that gold surged past $3,800 an ounce to reach a record high as the U.S. dollar weakened and the prospect of a federal government shutdown fueled safe-haven demand. The rally underscores the metal's role as a hedge against political and economic uncertainty, with investors moving into bullion amid fiscal gridlock in Washington. Analysts noted that the dollar's decline made gold more attractive to global buyers, while escalating concerns over U.S. budget negotiations added momentum to the upward trend.

