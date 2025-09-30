Investornewsbreaks Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) Unveils 2026 MVR Series With First HVAC-Equipped Electric Carts

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) announced the launch of its 2026 MVR Series, introducing the MVR HVAC Golf Cart and MVR Cargo Max Electric Utility Cart-the first fully enclosed electric carts in their class to come standard with integrated heating and air conditioning, delivering up to 45 miles per charge, 25 mph top speed, and year-round comfort for recreational, municipal, and industrial users.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports products. Headquartered in Texas, the company offers a full lineup of UTVs, ATVs, and minibikes built for outdoor adventure. Massimo Group is dedicated to providing high-performance, reliable, and affordable vehicles for consumers across the United States.

